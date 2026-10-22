The 5-Question Test That Shows What Qualifies As Short-Term Rental Insurance

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The guide helps identify true short-term rental insurance from Homeowners, Landlord policies, or supplemental products with hosting coverage added on.

- Justin Brodin, Chief Marketing Officer of Proper InsuranceBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Short-term rental investors, owners, and hosts can now check whether the policy on their property is actually short-term rental insurance by running five questions against their own declarations page, laid out in a new guide published on BiggerPockets. A policy that passes the full five-question test is short-term rental insurance. A policy that fails any part of the test is a different insurance product entirely. Policies that fail the test weren't built for a home rented to guests for short stays, and the gaps they leave can go unnoticed until a claim is filed.Short-term rental insurance means a dedicated short-term rental policy: a stand-alone product that serves as“the primary insurance contract on a home rented to guests for short stays,” as the guide defines it. That holds whether the product is sold as short-term rental, vacation rental, or Airbnb insurance.By that definition, a Homeowners policy with a home-sharing endorsement, a Landlord policy written on a dwelling form, and a supplemental product layered over another policy are not short-term rental insurance, even when they show up alongside one another to be compared.The questions are built so vacation rental investors, short-term rental owners, and Airbnb hosts can find that line without becoming insurance experts themselves.The five questions to ask when looking at the insurance policy for your short-term rental (STR):1. Is Your Short-Term Rental's Coverage a Stand-Alone Policy?A short-term rental policy is the primary insurance contract on the property and replaces the policy on the home now. If the hosting coverage only works because a Homeowners or Landlord policy is still in force underneath it, it's an add-on or supplemental product, not a stand-alone policy.2. Does It Cover the Property No Matter How It's Being Used?A short-term rental can be booked, vacant, between guests, or used by the owner-sometimes all in the same month. A short-term rental policy is designed to cover the property through those shifts, without a vacancy clause, day-count limit, or primary-residence requirement that reduces coverage when the calendar goes quiet.3. Does the Policy Say Personal Liability, Premises Liability, or Commercial General Liability?Personal liability is tied to the person and stops where business activity begins. Premises liability stops at the property line. Commercial General Liability is built for the exposures of operating a rental and is designed to follow guests beyond the property line, like when they take out the bikes or the kayak.4. Does It Cover the Building AND What You Put Inside It?A short-term rental is a furnished, income-producing property, so the structure is only half of what's exposed. Contents coverage protects the furnishings the business runs on, and on a short-term rental it should also respond when a guest damages or takes something.5. Does It Insure the Business Income Your Short-Term Rental Generates?Business Income coverage is designed to respond to lost bookings after a covered loss, based on what the property actually earns. Loss of rents, found on Landlord policies, is tied to roughly what a long-term tenant would pay, and loss of use covers a homeowner's own living expenses, which is a different thing entirely.Each question points to a specific line on the declarations page: the named insured, the occupancy classification and any vacancy clause, the type of liability listed, the contents limit, and how the policy defines lost income. The guide recommends taking the questions to an agent alongside the full policy, and getting every answer confirmed in writing, covering policy structure, liability type, contents, vacancy, and business income. The guide also advises repeating this check any time a STR operator reviews a policy or shops for a new one.This test is diagnostic: it checks what a policy actually does, not what it's called. The definition draws a clear line, but nothing in the market limits the phrase“short-term rental insurance” to policies that meet it. The same phrase gets used for different products, so the work of verifying coverage falls to short-term rental investors, vacation rental owners, and Airbnb hosts, and the five questions give them a way to do it.

Justin Brodin

Proper Insurance

+1 888-631-6680

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The 5-Question Test That Shows What Qualifies as Short-Term Rental Insurance News Provided By Proper Insurance October 22, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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