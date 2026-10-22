Keeprix 1.6 Adds Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos Support For More Immersive Offline Viewing Of Streaming Videos

Keeprix 1.6 Elevates Offline Viewing of Streaming Videos with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Keepirx October update adds HDR, surround sound and more format choices for streaming downloads. Downloads from supported social video sites remain free.

- Vicky Yueh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeprix released version 1.6 of its video downloader for Windows and Mac on Oct. 15, expanding support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on select streaming platforms. The update also gives users more control over their downloads, allowing them to review available video resolutions, encoding formats, audio tracks and subtitles before choosing a version to save. Supported videos can then be saved as MP4 or MKV files for offline viewing.

For a viewer planning to watch a downloaded movie on a television or home theater system, resolution is only one consideration. Files offered at the same resolution may differ in HDR format, audio language, surround-sound track or size. Knowing those details in advance can help users select a version suited to their playback equipment and preferences.

“A resolution label doesn't tell the whole story,” said Vicky Yueh, General Manager of Keeprix.“The picture format, sound mix and language options can matter just as much. Version 1.6 gives users a clearer view of what's available before they download, instead of asking them to choose on resolution alone.”

Key updates include:

- Pre-download format details: Users can inspect available resolutions, video codecs such as H.264 and H.265, bitrates, estimated file sizes, audio tracks and subtitles. The options shown depend on the source video, platform and supported format combinations.

- HDR video options: Select streaming titles can be downloaded in HDR10 or Dolby Vision, at resolutions up to 4K where available. Playback of HDR formats requires compatible equipment.

- Sound and accessibility: Where provided by the source, users can select stereo, 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos tracks, along with different audio languages and Audio Description. Supported audio codecs include AAC, AC-3 and E-AC-3.

- Free social video downloads: Since August 2026, Keeprix has offered free downloads from supported sites including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and Dailymotion, without download-count limits. Available YouTube downloads can reach 8K and include playlists and Shorts.

- Local files and batch downloads: Users can save supported videos as MP4 or MKV files for offline playback on compatible computers, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and in-car entertainment systems. Paid plans also support batch downloads of streaming episodes or full seasons.

For streaming services, the free trial includes a full download per supported platform. Keeprix offers paid plans at $49.99 per month, $99.99 per year and $159.99 for a lifetime software license. Supported social video downloads do not require a paid plan.

More information:

Keeprix does not bypass subscription paywalls or provide access to content users are not entitled to view. Users must have valid access to the source content, and downloads are intended solely for personal, noncommercial use-not for sharing, resale or redistribution. All use must comply with applicable local copyright laws and streaming platform terms.

Vicky Yueh

Keeprix Limited

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Keeprix 1.6 Adds Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Support for More Immersive Offline Viewing of Streaming Videos News Provided By Keeprix Limited October 22, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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