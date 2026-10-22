Gujarat CM Distributes Fruits To Patients, Ration Kits To Anganwadi Families

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Patients at Sola Civil Hospital and families of children enrolled at an Anganwadi centre in Gujarat's Ahmedabad were among the beneficiaries of public service activities organised on Thursday to mark the birthday of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Sola Civil Hospital, where he enquired about the well-being of patients undergoing treatment and distributed fruits to them. He wished them a speedy recovery and good health.

Patel later visited the Kusumba Annakshetra, a free meal centre on the hospital premises, and distributed meals to relatives of admitted patients and other needy people.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Vejalpur MLA Amit Thakar and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel were present during the hospital visit, along with local public representatives, doctors, administrative officials and social and political leaders.

The activities were organised under the slogan, "Service to the Nation is Our Resolve, India's Progress is Our Goal", as part of programmes marking Union Minister Shah's birthday.

In a separate programme, Chief Minister Patel distributed ration kits to the parents of children enrolled at Oganaj Anganwadi Centre-6 in Ahmedabad.

The initiative was aimed at supporting children's nutrition and health by helping their families access food supplies.

According to the state government, the kits were distributed as part of efforts to promote children's nutrition, health and overall development.

Ahmedabad Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani and other municipal officials, corporators, prominent local representatives and Anganwadi workers were present at the programme.

The two initiatives focused on patients and their families at a public hospital, as well as households with children enrolled at an Anganwadi centre, on the occasion of the Union Minister's birthday.