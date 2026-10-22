Goa's AI Push: New Policy, Hackathon And Konkani Language Model Unveiled

The Goa government on Thursday unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026 and launched a state-level hackathon to encourage the use of AI in governance, improve public services and create new economic opportunities. The announcements were made at the inaugural session of the two-day Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026 at INOX Courtyard. The conclave was organised by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications under the theme 'AI for People, Planet and Progress'. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, senior government officials and industry representatives attended the event.

The new policy sets out a three-year framework covering 2026 to 2029. The government aims to position Goa as a hub for responsible AI adoption and practical innovation, with an emphasis on developing skills, supporting businesses and using technology to improve governance.

Goa AI Policy 2026: Five Key Pillars

According to officials, the policy rests on five pillars: skilling and capacity building; startups and industries; capital and investments; policy, governance and infrastructure; and responsible, safe and ethical AI.

The framework is intended to bring together talent development, business opportunities, investment and safeguards as the state expands its use of artificial intelligence.

Addressing the gathering, Sawant stressed the need to give young people across Goa more opportunities to learn AI skills. He said a training programme that began in Porvorim could be extended to other talukas.

The Chief Minister also said the Department of Information Technology and the Education Department could work together to establish AI laboratories in educational institutions, helping students gain practical exposure to the technology.

Khaunte said the policy, along with the proposed Goa AI Mission 2027, would seek to promote inclusive growth, make governance more citizen-focused and generate fresh economic opportunities.

He also announced plans for an IT Techno Centre in Porvorim. The proposed facility is envisaged as a hub for the state's technology ecosystem, bringing together infrastructure, incubation facilities and collaborative workspaces.

Goa AI Hackathon And Centre Of Excellence

The Goa AI Hackathon was launched to encourage the development of technology-based solutions for governance and public service delivery. Officials said the initiative would follow a phased implementation strategy.

In another major development, the Department of Information Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with BITS Pilani Goa to establish an AI Centre of Excellence. The partnership is expected to support work on AI innovation and its practical applications.

The conclave also brought together startups, researchers, students, industry representatives and academic institutions to discuss the use of AI in areas including governance, tourism, climate resilience and industrial development.

The programme featured panel discussions, industry roundtables, skill development workshops, startup pitching sessions and an exhibition with 30 technology experience zones and institutional stalls. Participating organisations included CoRover, Adani Global Capability Centres and Quidich Innovation Labs.

Konkani AI Model And Digital Preservation

A key initiative highlighted at the conclave was the development of a Konkani Large Language Model (LLM) in collaboration with Digital India BHASHINI.

The project follows an agreement signed with the department six months earlier and is being undertaken in coordination with the Higher Education Department and the Directorate of Official Languages.

The proposed model aims to support localised AI applications for governance. Data collection is being supported by BhashaDaan, BHASHINI's crowdsourcing initiative, which invites citizens, students and language experts to contribute linguistic data.

The initiative could help make AI-based services more accessible to Konkani speakers, while supporting the use of the language in digital applications.

Another project, Granthika, focuses on digitising and preserving historical, legal and manuscript records. Officials said it would involve citizens, including elderly people, in efforts to safeguard valuable material for future generations.

The event also saw the launch of the 'Living Library of Goa Rural AI' report by Hyprlocl and the recognition of 12 'Drone Didis'. The women have completed foundational drone training and are progressing to advanced courses.

The government also showcased the first batch of 10 AI trainees trained by TAWAI Studio. Organisers said some participants had secured job opportunities after acquiring AI skills. One trainee, Shradha Sawant, was placed with McLaren Strategic Solutions.

The second day of the conclave is scheduled to feature discussions on climate resilience and industrial transformation.

Why Goa's AI Policy Matters

The policy's significance lies in its attempt to connect AI adoption with public services, education, local-language access and economic development, rather than treating it only as a technology investment. India's national AI strategy similarly emphasises wider access to computing resources, skills, innovation and responsible use. The Union government's IndiaAI Mission also supports socially useful AI applications and ethical development.

(With inputs from agencies)