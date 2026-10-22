Cpaclub Announces New Annual Pass To Help Law Firms Stay Ahead Of CTAPP Compliance And Save On Review Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An affordable annual membership giving law firms peace of mind and confidence in their CTAPP readiness.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAClub®, an award-winning provider of regulatory compliance and advisory solutions, today unveiled its Guardians Pass for law firms (Guardians), a new annual membership designed to help California attorneys proactively manage the growing cost and complexity of client trust accounting compliance.

Under the State Bar of California's Client Trust Account Protection Program (CTAPP), attorneys face increased oversight of their trust accounting practices, including annual reporting obligations and the possibility of selection for an independent compliance review. These reviews can cost thousands of dollars, creating an unexpected financial and administrative burden, particularly for solo practitioners and smaller law firms.

Building on its experience supporting more than 50 law firms undergoing CTAPP compliance reviews in 2026, CPAClub is introducing Guardians to help other firms prepare for the possibility of a future review. The annual pass combines ongoing education and practical resources with a valuable benefit that can significantly reduce costs if a firm is selected by the State Bar.

The Growing Cost of CTAPP Compliance

Approximately 100,000 California attorneys reported responsibilities involving client trust accounts in 2025, with 400 selected for independent CTAPP compliance reviews. The State Bar plans to expand the number of reviews in future years, increasing the importance of proactive compliance preparation.

For law firms selected by the State Bar, independent CTAPP compliance reviews can cost between $5,000 and $15,000, depending on the firm's size and the complexity of its trust accounting practices. The process can also span several months, requiring attorneys to identify and engage an approved CPA firm, gather records, coordinate testing, and respond to compliance requirements.

A More Proactive Approach to Trust Accounting Compliance

Guardians helps law firms move beyond a reactive approach to compliance through an annual, firmwide membership that brings together education, resources, and review benefits in one convenient platform.



Expert Q&A Sessions: Periodic sessions with experienced CPAClub professionals addressing common trust accounting questions, regulatory developments, and compliance challenges.

On-Demand Education: A growing library of short, engaging learning experiences covering trust accounting requirements, recordkeeping practices, and common compliance issues.

Trust Accounting Resource Library: A centralized, easy-to-navigate collection of checklists, templates, guides, and educational materials, serving as a one-stop shop for trust accounting resources.

Compliance CourseChecks: Periodic reminders and prompts to help firms stay on top of recurring trust accounting responsibilities and maintain good compliance habits throughout the year. CTAPP Compliance Review Savings: Eligible law firms selected by the State Bar during their active membership could save thousands on their required CTAPP compliance review through this exclusive membership benefit.



Guardians is designed for firmwide use by attorneys and staff, providing general education and resources rather than firm-specific accounting or compliance advice.

Building on CPAClub's CTAPP Experience

Since receiving State Bar authorization in May 2026, CPAClub has developed standardized workflows and technology-enabled processes through its work with law firms selected under the 2025 CTAPP program. This experience has provided valuable insights into the challenges firms face and opportunities to make the review process more efficient and less disruptive.

About CPAClub

CPAClub® is an award-winning regulatory compliance and advisory firm providing solutions to accounting firms and law firms across North America. Recognized as the 2025 CalCPA Firm of the Year, CPAClub specializes in accounting and assurance, quality management, regulatory compliance, technology and transformation, and professional development.

Disclaimer

CPAClub is a State Bar of California-approved provider of CTAPP compliance reviews. However, CPAClub and its representatives are not employed, endorsed, or otherwise engaged by the State Bar to provide the Guardians Pass or its educational resources on the State Bar's behalf. The Guardians Pass and its educational materials have been independently developed by CPAClub and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by the State Bar of California.

Media Contact

Brian Yujuico

Senior Vice President

...

833-428-8262

"Through our CTAPP work, we've heard firsthand how concerned attorneys are about the unexpected cost of compliance," said