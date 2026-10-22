Canada 5G Device Market - Size, Trends, Strategic Insights, And Forecasts (2026-2031) USD 15.2 Billion Opportunity Fueled By 5G Advanced, FWA, And Enterprise Iot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mid-band spectrum, 5G-Advanced, FWA and network slicing are fueling device upgrades, rural connectivity, low-power IoT and specialized enterprise demand.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada 5G Device Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canadian 5G device market is projected to grow from USD 10.0 billion in 2026 to USD 15.2 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. According to the report, continued spectrum deployment, federal connectivity initiatives, carrier competition, and rising enterprise adoption will support sustained market expansion.

Canada is moving beyond foundational 5G network construction toward a more mature market defined by feature-rich consumer devices, specialized enterprise hardware, and advanced Internet of Things applications. The deployment of mid-band spectrum, supported by auctions conducted through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, is accelerating device replacement across consumer and commercial segments.

Market Growth Drivers

The rollout of the 3.5 GHz and 3.8 GHz spectrum bands remains a major catalyst for Canadian 5G device demand. Higher data speeds, improved network capacity, and lower latency are encouraging consumers and businesses to upgrade to compatible smartphones, connected devices, routers, hotspots, and computing platforms.

Regulatory measures introduced by the CRTC are also strengthening competition. Wholesale mobile wireless access, 5G roaming provisions, and the Mobile Virtual Network Operator framework are expected to improve service affordability and reduce the total cost of device ownership, supporting upgrades across multiple device categories.

Federal programs addressing rural and remote connectivity are creating additional demand for fixed wireless access and customer premise equipment. The Universal Broadband Fund and related initiatives are supporting network expansion in underserved communities where fiber deployment may be costly or impractical. Canada's geographic scale makes 5G fixed wireless access an important part of the national connectivity strategy.

The June 2025 deployment of Ericsson's 5G Advanced RedCap software by Rogers Communications creates further opportunities for low-power IoT sensors, wearables, and industrial monitoring equipment. Rogers Satellite, launched in July 2025, also extends satellite-to-mobile messaging coverage across more than 5.4 million square kilometers outside conventional wireless network reach.

Market Challenges

Delayed mid-band spectrum availability in some urban markets has reduced the immediate performance difference between 4G and 5G services. This can limit short-term demand for premium smartphones when users do not perceive sufficient benefits from upgrading.

Canada also remains dependent on international production hubs. Chipsets are largely sourced from Taiwan and South Korea, while final assembly is concentrated in China and Vietnam. This supply chain structure exposes market participants to tariffs, port congestion, component shortages, and geopolitical disruption. Device vendors and carriers are responding through inventory planning and supplier diversification.

Device and Technology Opportunities

The market includes smartphones, 5G-enabled laptops and tablets, fixed wireless access equipment, customer premise equipment, routers, hotspots, IoT devices, wearables, AR/VR/XR products, and automotive connectivity platforms. Fixed wireless access and customer premise equipment represent strategically important categories because of government-backed broadband expansion and the challenges associated with building fiber networks across remote regions.

Advanced and Specialized or Premium 5G devices are expected to gain market share as 5G-A RedCap capabilities become more widely available. Enterprise and industrial customers are increasingly seeking ruggedized hardware that can support dedicated network slices and integrate with proprietary operational systems. This shift is establishing a high-value market beyond traditional consumer smartphone replacement cycles.

Competitive Outlook

Rogers, TELUS, and Bell remain influential market gatekeepers through device certification, network compatibility requirements, and carrier subsidy programs. Samsung Electronics holds a strong position across consumer devices and telecommunications infrastructure. Its expanded February 2024 partnership with TELUS to develop Canada's first commercial virtualized and Open RAN 5G network strengthens Samsung's long-term role within the Canadian ecosystem.

Apple continues to lead the premium smartphone category through annual iPhone launches and deep carrier integration. Google, Motorola Mobility, and Microsoft compete across mid-range smartphones, connected computing, and enterprise applications. Rogers is also stimulating demand for next-generation wearables and IoT products through its 5G-A RedCap deployment.

CRTC Telecom Decision 2025-96, which confirmed streamlined small cell installation rules for utility poles, is expected to support network densification. This development should broaden long-term demand for high-performance fixed wireless access and customer premise equipment in urban and semi-urban locations.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report evaluates historical data from 2021 to 2025 and provides forecasts from 2026 to 2031. It examines revenue growth, device segments, customer groups, policy developments, supply chain conditions, regulatory requirements, competitive positioning, and emerging technology trends.



Identify growth opportunities across consumer, enterprise, industrial, and rural connectivity markets.

Assess product demand, market entry options, geographic expansion, and capital investment priorities.

Evaluate competitive strategies, market shares, company profiles, products, financial performance, and key developments.

Support regulatory analysis, new product development, revenue planning, and competitive intelligence. Inform strategic decision-making for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

The outlook for Canada's 5G device sector remains positive through 2031. Spectrum expansion, digital inclusion policies, carrier-led innovation, and enterprise IoT adoption are creating a diversified demand base, while supply chain exposure and deployment timelines remain important considerations for market participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. CANADA 5G DEVICE MARKET BY DEVICE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Smartphones

5.3. Laptops & Tablets with 5G

5.4. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) & CPE devices

5.5. Routers, Hotspots, Gateways

5.6. IoT Devices & Wearables

5.7. AR/VR/XR & Automotive Connectivity Devices

5.8. Other Devices

6. CANADA 5G DEVICE MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Basic 5G Devices

6.3. Advanced 5G Devices

6.4. Specialized or Premium 5G Devices

7. CANADA 5G DEVICE MARKET BY END USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Enterprise & Industrial

7.4. Automotive

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Smart Cities & Public Sector

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Apple Inc.

9.2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.3. Google LLC

9.4. Motorola Mobility LLC

9.5. Microsoft Corporation

9.6. Lenovo Group Limited

9.7. Nokia Corporation

9.8. Inseego Corp.

9.9. Netgear, Inc.

9.10. Qualcomm Technologies

9.11. Telus Corporation

9.12. Rogers Communications Inc.

10. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

LIST OF FIGURES [0]

LIST OF TABLES [0]

Companies Featured



Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Google LLC

Motorola Mobility LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Nokia Corporation

Inseego Corp.

Netgear, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Telus Corporation Rogers Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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