Argentina Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Report And Forecast 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 115.7 Million As 5G, AI, And Automation Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize 5G, AI data centres and industrial automation; improve ROI through energy-efficient ASICs, reliable supply chains, local design support and investment incentives.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Argentina Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Argentina ASIC market is forecast to grow from USD 75.2 million in 2026 to USD 115.7 million by 2031, representing a CAGR of 9.0%. Growth will be supported by rising demand for specialized processing across 5G telecommunications, data centres, cloud computing, industrial automation, AI infrastructure, and government digitalisation projects.

Argentina remains a demand-driven, import-dependent participant in the global semiconductor ecosystem. With minimal domestic fabrication and advanced packaging capacity, the country relies on internationally produced custom silicon. The National Semiconductor Law of 2023 and the Incentive Regime for Large Investments under Decree 749/2024 are improving conditions for ASIC-intensive projects by supporting investment predictability, procurement activity, and access to strategic technology.

Market Growth Drivers

5G network deployment is the leading catalyst for Argentina ASIC market growth. Following the October 2023 spectrum auctions, Claro, Telecom, and Telefonica began expanding their network infrastructure. This build-out is increasing demand for ASICs optimised for digital front-end processing, baseband computation, beamforming, and network protocol acceleration. These technologies are critical to achieving the latency, capacity, and throughput required by advanced mobile networks.

National investment in digital economy infrastructure provides another important growth opportunity. The government's cloud-first policy and ARSAT's national data centre initiative are creating sustained demand for high-performance, energy-efficient ASICs supporting AI inference, cryptographic applications, and high-throughput computing. Their performance-per-watt advantages make custom silicon increasingly important for controlling operating costs across large-scale cloud and public-sector computing environments.

Decree 749/2024 also strengthens the market outlook by providing tax, customs, and foreign currency benefits for eligible investments in sectors such as nanotechnology and defence manufacturing. More predictable investment conditions may encourage global semiconductor suppliers to prioritise Argentina, improve product availability, and reduce lead-time risk for domestic customers.

Challenges Affecting ASIC Adoption

Foreign currency restrictions, economic volatility, and import logistics remain the market's principal constraints. These factors increase landed costs, extend procurement schedules, and encourage organisations to retain existing systems longer than commercially optimal. Smaller buyers are particularly exposed because they often lack the purchasing scale needed to offset import premiums and supply chain delays.

The absence of domestic foundry and advanced packaging infrastructure also creates complete reliance on international suppliers, particularly those operating in East Asia. Global semiconductor disruptions can therefore have an amplified effect on Argentine delivery schedules and pricing. In addition, high non-recurring engineering costs at advanced process nodes limit cutting-edge ASIC adoption primarily to large enterprises, telecommunications operators, and government-backed projects.

Technology and Application Trends

Data centres and cloud computing are expected to form the highest-growth application segment, supported by AI investment and Argentina's digital economy agenda. Industrial and IoT applications will remain significant volume contributors, with demand focused on reliable, low-power ASICs offering long product lifecycles for industrial automation, smart city systems, and remote sensors. Telecommunications, networking, consumer electronics, defence, and aerospace will also contribute to market expansion.

Mature process nodes at 22 nm and above account for the largest volume share because they meet the durability, certification, and supply continuity requirements of industrial, embedded, and consumer electronics applications. The 5 nm and 7 nm categories are forecast to grow more rapidly, led by AI accelerators and advanced telecommunications infrastructure.

Full-custom ASICs are primarily used in data centre and telecommunications deployments where performance and efficiency are critical. Semi-custom and programmable ASICs support industrial IoT and embedded systems requiring design flexibility and rapid time-to-market. The National Nanotechnology Plan and FONTAR programme provide targeted support for emerging domestic design capabilities in research and high-tech applications.

Competitive Landscape

Global semiconductor companies define the competitive environment due to Argentina's limited local production capacity. Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Marvell Technology, and Onsemi are among the principal suppliers serving national demand. STMicroelectronics holds a strategic position across industrial, automotive, power management, microcontroller, and mixed-signal applications, aligning its portfolio with electric vehicle and smart infrastructure investment. Microchip Technology addresses industrial and embedded systems through microcontrollers and FPGA solutions, supported by long-term product availability and technical assistance.

Competitive differentiation centres on supply chain reliability, aftersales technical support, product longevity, and the ability to manage Argentina's import and customs requirements. International distributors and local technical partners connect global suppliers with telecommunications companies, industrial OEMs, government entities, and technology integrators. Vendors that strengthen local design support and technical ecosystems are likely to secure more durable procurement relationships.

Report Benefits and Coverage

The report supports market entry planning, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, geographical expansion, capital investment, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence. It is relevant to startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, multinational suppliers, investors, and public-sector organisations.



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market constraints, regulations, supply chains, and technology trends

Revenue forecasts across major applications, process technologies, and product categories

Competitive positioning, market strategies, and company profiling Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and evaluating market entry approaches

Argentina's ASIC market outlook remains positive through 2031. The pace of expansion will depend on continued 5G investment, national data centre development, industrial automation demand, macroeconomic stability, improved import procedures, and the gradual development of domestic ASIC design expertise.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. ARGENTINA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Advanced Nodes

5.2.1. 3 nm and below

5.3. Leading-Edge Nodes

5.3.1. 5 nm

5.3.2. 7 nm

5.4. Mid-Range Nodes

5.4.1. 10 nm

5.4.2. 12 nm

5.4.3. 14 nm

5.4.4. 16 nm

5.5. Mature Nodes

5.5.1. 22 nm and above

6. ARGENTINA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Full-Custom ASIC

6.3. Semi-Custom ASIC

6.3.1. Standard Cell-Based ASIC

6.3.2. Gate-Array Based ASIC

6.4. Programmable ASIC

6.5. Others

7. ARGENTINA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Networking & Telecommunications

7.5. Data Centers & Cloud Computing

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Industrial & IoT

7.8. Defense & Aerospace

7.9. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Intel

9.2. AMD

9.3. NVIDIA

9.4. Marvell Technology

9.5. Onsemi

9.6. Infineon Technologies

9.7. STMicroelectronics

9.8. Microchip Technology

9.9. Broadcom

10. APPENDIX

10.1. Currency

10.2. Assumptions

10.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

10.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

10.5. Research Methodology

10.6. Abbreviations

List of Figures [0]

List of Tables [0]

Companies Featured



Intel

AMD

NVIDIA

Marvell Technology

Onsemi

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Broadcom

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