Singapore Container Transshipment Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.79 Billion By 2035 As Tuas Mega Port And Automation Expand Capacity
Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Container Transshipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Singapore container transshipment market reached USD 1.55 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 1.4-1.7% from 2026-2035, reaching about USD 1.79 Billion by 2035. According to the report, continued investment in port capacity, automation, digitalisation and regional maritime connectivity will reinforce Singapore's position as a leading global container transshipment hub.
Singapore is the world's second-largest container port, handling approximately 37.5 million TEUs annually, with transshipment representing about 85% of total throughput. Its strategic location along major East-West and North-South shipping corridors provides direct connectivity to more than 600 ports across 120 nations. This extensive network supports high-frequency services across Asia-Europe, transpacific and intra-Asia trade routes.
Singapore Container Transshipment Market Overview
- Market size in 2025: USD 1.55 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 1.79 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 1.4-1.7% Annual container throughput: Approximately 37.5 Million TEU Transshipment share: Approximately 85% of total throughput
The market's steady outlook is supported by ASEAN economic integration, expanding intra-Asia trade and rising regional e-commerce volumes. Singapore also benefits from established relationships with major global shipping lines, including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and Evergreen. These operators rely on Singapore's terminals for efficient connections between regional feeder networks and long-haul container services.
Tuas Mega Port Strengthens Long-Term Capacity
The Tuas Mega Port development is the central strategic investment shaping the future of Singapore's container transshipment market. Recognised as the single largest container port construction project globally, the facility is designed to consolidate operations from Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang into one integrated port campus.
Phase 1 is expected to have 21 berths operational by 2027, while the full 50-berth facility is planned for completion by 2040. Once fully operational, Tuas Mega Port will provide annual container handling capacity of 65 million TEUs. The port is being developed for full automation, integrated cargo management and compatibility with next-generation ultra-large container vessels exceeding 24,000 TEU.
PSA Singapore, formerly the Port of Singapore Authority, operates the country's container terminals, including the new Tuas facility. Its infrastructure programme is complemented by the Maritime and Port Authority's Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map, which promotes automation, digital port services and productivity improvements across the maritime sector.
Digitalisation Supports Singapore's Competitive Advantage
Singapore's competitiveness is increasingly based on digital infrastructure and operational reliability. Port community systems, digital shipping documentation, customs single window capabilities and port call optimisation platforms help reduce vessel turnaround times and improve cargo handling efficiency. Port dues incentives, maritime green initiatives and coordinated regulatory policies further strengthen the country's service proposition.
Regional competition remains a significant market constraint. Port Klang and Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia offer lower handling costs and greater land availability, creating pricing pressure for Singapore. However, Singapore continues to prioritise connectivity, automation, service quality and schedule reliability rather than direct cost competition.
Key Market Insights
- Moderate market growth reflects Singapore's mature status as an established global transshipment hub rather than weak shipping demand. Tuas Mega Port will be critical to maintaining long-term capacity, productivity and compatibility with larger container vessels. Intra-Asia trade, ASEAN integration and e-commerce growth will support container volumes through 2035. Automation and digitalisation will remain essential to reducing turnaround times and preserving Singapore's premium position. Extensive global port connectivity and strong carrier relationships will continue to differentiate Singapore from competing regional hubs.
The report indicates that Singapore is positioned to sustain its global container transshipment leadership through coordinated infrastructure expansion, advanced port technology and broad maritime connectivity. Although regional pricing competition will persist, the transition to Tuas Mega Port and continued investment in digital port operations are expected to support stable growth through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
Singapore Container Transshipment Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate Asia Pacific Container Transshipment Market Analysis
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Singapore Container Transshipment Market by Container Type
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Singapore Container Transshipment Market by End User
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Singapore Container Transshipment Market by Region
- Central Region East Region West Region Others Historical Trend by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Region (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Singapore Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Maersk Line (Denmark) Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) (Switzerland) Pacific International Lines (PIL) (Singapore) CMA CGM (France) Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Wan Hai Lines (Taiwan) NYK Line (Japan) Hapag-Lloyd (Germany) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [10]
Companies Featured
- Maersk Line (Denmark) Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) (Switzerland) Pacific International Lines (PIL) (Singapore) CMA CGM (France) Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Wan Hai Lines (Taiwan) NYK Line (Japan) Hapag-Lloyd (Germany)
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