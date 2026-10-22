Singapore Container Transshipment Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 1.79 Billion By 2035 As Tuas Mega Port And Automation Expand Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, digitalisation, port call optimisation and Tuas Mega Port consolidation reduce turnaround times and handling costs, reinforcing Singapore's connectivity advantage.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Container Transshipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore container transshipment market reached USD 1.55 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 1.4-1.7% from 2026-2035, reaching about USD 1.79 Billion by 2035. According to the report, continued investment in port capacity, automation, digitalisation and regional maritime connectivity will reinforce Singapore's position as a leading global container transshipment hub.

Singapore is the world's second-largest container port, handling approximately 37.5 million TEUs annually, with transshipment representing about 85% of total throughput. Its strategic location along major East-West and North-South shipping corridors provides direct connectivity to more than 600 ports across 120 nations. This extensive network supports high-frequency services across Asia-Europe, transpacific and intra-Asia trade routes.

Singapore Container Transshipment Market Overview



Market size in 2025: USD 1.55 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 1.79 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 1.4-1.7%

Annual container throughput: Approximately 37.5 Million TEU Transshipment share: Approximately 85% of total throughput

The market's steady outlook is supported by ASEAN economic integration, expanding intra-Asia trade and rising regional e-commerce volumes. Singapore also benefits from established relationships with major global shipping lines, including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and Evergreen. These operators rely on Singapore's terminals for efficient connections between regional feeder networks and long-haul container services.

Tuas Mega Port Strengthens Long-Term Capacity

The Tuas Mega Port development is the central strategic investment shaping the future of Singapore's container transshipment market. Recognised as the single largest container port construction project globally, the facility is designed to consolidate operations from Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang into one integrated port campus.

Phase 1 is expected to have 21 berths operational by 2027, while the full 50-berth facility is planned for completion by 2040. Once fully operational, Tuas Mega Port will provide annual container handling capacity of 65 million TEUs. The port is being developed for full automation, integrated cargo management and compatibility with next-generation ultra-large container vessels exceeding 24,000 TEU.

PSA Singapore, formerly the Port of Singapore Authority, operates the country's container terminals, including the new Tuas facility. Its infrastructure programme is complemented by the Maritime and Port Authority's Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map, which promotes automation, digital port services and productivity improvements across the maritime sector.

Digitalisation Supports Singapore's Competitive Advantage

Singapore's competitiveness is increasingly based on digital infrastructure and operational reliability. Port community systems, digital shipping documentation, customs single window capabilities and port call optimisation platforms help reduce vessel turnaround times and improve cargo handling efficiency. Port dues incentives, maritime green initiatives and coordinated regulatory policies further strengthen the country's service proposition.

Regional competition remains a significant market constraint. Port Klang and Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia offer lower handling costs and greater land availability, creating pricing pressure for Singapore. However, Singapore continues to prioritise connectivity, automation, service quality and schedule reliability rather than direct cost competition.

Key Market Insights



Moderate market growth reflects Singapore's mature status as an established global transshipment hub rather than weak shipping demand.

Tuas Mega Port will be critical to maintaining long-term capacity, productivity and compatibility with larger container vessels.

Intra-Asia trade, ASEAN integration and e-commerce growth will support container volumes through 2035.

Automation and digitalisation will remain essential to reducing turnaround times and preserving Singapore's premium position. Extensive global port connectivity and strong carrier relationships will continue to differentiate Singapore from competing regional hubs.

The report indicates that Singapore is positioned to sustain its global container transshipment leadership through coordinated infrastructure expansion, advanced port technology and broad maritime connectivity. Although regional pricing competition will persist, the transition to Tuas Mega Port and continued investment in digital port operations are expected to support stable growth through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Singapore Container Transshipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Container Transshipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Singapore Container Transshipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Singapore Container Transshipment Market by Container Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Singapore Container Transshipment Market by End User



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Singapore Container Transshipment Market by Region



Central Region

East Region

West Region

Others

Historical Trend by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Region (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Singapore Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Maersk Line (Denmark)



Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) (Switzerland)



Pacific International Lines (PIL) (Singapore)



CMA CGM (France)



Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan)



Wan Hai Lines (Taiwan)



NYK Line (Japan)



Hapag-Lloyd (Germany)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [10]

Companies Featured



Maersk Line (Denmark)

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) (Switzerland)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) (Singapore)

CMA CGM (France)

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan)

Wan Hai Lines (Taiwan)

NYK Line (Japan) Hapag-Lloyd (Germany)

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