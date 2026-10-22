Baylor University Highlights Rising Demand For Healthcare Professionals As Aging Population Accelerates Workforce Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas - October 22, 2026 -

Baylor University is drawing national attention to a critical demographic shift reshaping the healthcare landscape. As the U.S. population ages at an unprecedented rate, the demand for highly trained healthcare professionals continues to surge-creating urgent workforce needs across hospitals, clinics, and long‐term care facilities.







A newsworthy data point underscores the magnitude of this trend: according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1.9 million healthcare occupation openings are projected each year, on average, from 2025 to 2035-significantly faster than the average for all other industries. This growth is driven largely by the aging baby boomer generation, which is expected to push the number of adults aged 65 and older to more than 80 million by 2040.

This demographic reality is intensifying the need for clinicians prepared to manage complex, chronic, and acute conditions. Advanced practice registered nurses-particularly those trained in high‐acuity roles such as Adult‐Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioners (AGACNP) -are becoming essential to maintaining stability and quality within the healthcare system.

Baylor University is responding to this national challenge with expanded access to advanced nursing education through its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs. Baylor's DNP program is ranked #37 for Best DNP by U.S. News & World Report in 2026, reflecting the university's commitment to academic excellence, clinical rigor, and leadership development.

The DNP curriculum is designed to prepare nurses for the realities of modern healthcare, where older adults frequently present with multiple chronic conditions, acute episodes, and higher acuity needs. Through advanced coursework, evidence‐based practice immersions, and hands‐on clinical experiences, Baylor equips graduates with the expertise required to deliver high‐quality care in demanding environments.

One current DNP-AGACNP student, Rebecca Hasz, shared how the program is shaping both her career and her sense of purpose: "By obtaining my DNP, I believe I will be better equipped to pursue career opportunities in leadership, education, and to serve those in my community at the highest level."

Her perspective reflects a broader trend among nurses seeking doctoral‐level preparation to meet evolving patient needs and assume leadership roles in healthcare systems nationwide.

Baylor University's DNP program emphasizes advanced clinical preparation for roles such as AGACNP through online learning, on campus immersions, and clinical support.

As the aging population continues to reshape healthcare delivery, Baylor University remains committed to preparing nurses who can respond with skill, compassion, and leadership. The university's investment in advanced nursing education is helping address workforce shortages while empowering nurses to elevate patient care across the lifespan.

The demographic shift underway is not temporary. It represents a long‐term transformation of the nation's healthcare needs. Baylor University's DNP graduates are stepping into roles where their expertise is urgently needed, from acute care units to community health settings, ensuring that adults receive the high‐quality care they deserve.

About Baylor University

Baylor University, a nationally ranked research institution and Christian university, is committed to preparing healthcare leaders who serve with excellence, compassion, and integrity. Through innovative programs like the online DNP, Baylor continues to advance nursing education and respond to the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce.

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For more information about Baylor University, contact the company here:

Baylor University

Whitney Cortner

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333 North Washington Avenue, Dallas, TX 75246-1754

CONTACT: Whitney Cortner