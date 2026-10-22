Europe Cold Storage Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Automation Demand Drives 46.9% CAGR And $365 Million Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Cold Storage AGV Market Size, Share and Outlook - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe cold storage AGV market was valued at USD 7.80 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.90% between 2026 and 2035, reaching USD 365.02 Million by 2035. According to the report, demand is rising for warehouse automation systems that can operate reliably in sub-zero environments while helping cold chain operators address labor shortages, workplace safety requirements, and higher throughput expectations.
Freezer-rated automated guided vehicles support continuous 24/7 operations and reduce workforce exposure to hypothermia, frostbite, fatigue, and other risks associated with prolonged work in low-temperature facilities. Advanced navigation, low-temperature batteries, thermal protection, visual recognition, and 360 safety scanning are improving AGV performance across refrigerated and deep-freeze warehouses.
Dematic's third-generation freezer-rated AGVs demonstrate this shift toward more capable cold storage automation. The vehicles can complete high-reach and counterbalance tasks at temperatures down to -25C while supporting compliance with international requirements such as ISO 3691-4. Similar developments are helping European cold storage operators improve pallet movement, warehouse utilization, safety, and operational continuity.
Key Market Trends and Developments
- In October 2025, AGVs deployed at Romark Logistics improved storage and workflow efficiency in refrigerated aisles. The installation combined Jungheinrich equipment with Kollmorgen Autonomous Mobile Solutions for navigation and control. In May 2025, Multiway Robotics introduced E-Series counterbalanced forklifts with cold chain models capable of operating at temperatures as low as -25C. The series incorporates laser SLAM navigation, visual recognition, and 360 safety technology for food and pharmaceutical applications. In May 2025, Cartken and Stirling Ultracold announced an autonomous cold chain transport solution combining Cartken Hauler AGVs with Stirling ULT25NEU portable freezers. The solution supports the movement of materials at temperatures ranging from -86C to -20C across indoor, outdoor, and multi-level environments. In October 2023, E80 Group expanded deep-freeze warehouse automation through its SM.I.LE80 platform and laser-guided vehicles capable of operating at temperatures down to -30C.
Expanded AGV fleets are also strengthening throughput and reliability. In September 2025, EK Robotics increased AGV capacity at the Niederrhein-Gold brewery in Moers, Germany. Custom-built vehicles were added to support more filling lines, storage zones, and continuous three-shift operations.
Long-term supplier partnerships are reinforcing confidence in cold storage AGV investments. In September 2024, ek robotics and Arla Foods marked 11 years of collaboration at an automated UK cold storage facility where 90 specialized robots had completed millions of transport tasks. Regional distribution agreements are also widening access to automation. In October 2025, MTS spol. s r.o. became the Slovakian distribution partner for K.Hartwall's A-MATE AGVs, supporting adoption among Central European operators and mid-sized businesses.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the Europe cold storage AGV market by type into Reach Truck AGVs and Very Narrow Aisle AGVs. Reach Truck AGVs account for a significant market share because they support high bay storage, heavy lifting, and automated vertical pallet handling. Dematic expanded this category in November 2025 with its RTS 120 Reach Truck AGV, featuring laser-based precision navigation and a 1,200 kg handling capacity.
Very Narrow Aisle AGVs improve storage density and productivity in space-constrained refrigerated warehouses. Integrated navigation systems, safety scanners, and warehouse management software allow these vehicles to operate close to racking while limiting manual intervention. Scott Technology's NexBot modular AGV, presented at ProMat 2025, supports multiple VNA configurations through interchangeable tools and modules.
By temperature range, the market covers 0C to -18 C, -18C to -25C, and less than -25C. The 0C to -18C category is seeing substantial adoption across food distribution, cold chain retail, and pharmaceutical handling. Deep-freeze environments require enhanced insulation, low-temperature batteries, and sensors designed to maintain accuracy under demanding operating conditions.
Food and Beverages represents a leading application segment, driven by seasonal demand, rising labor costs, safety requirements, and the need for uninterrupted pallet handling. Pharmaceutical cold storage is also expanding as companies prioritize temperature control, real-time location tracking, traceability, audit readiness, and regulatory compliance. E-Commerce operators increasingly combine AGVs with conveyor and warehouse management systems to accelerate order processing in temperature-controlled facilities.
Regional Market Outlook
Germany is a major European cold storage AGV market due to its advanced logistics infrastructure, pharmaceutical sector, and strong adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. France is benefiting from automation demand across food retail and distribution, while the UK continues to invest in established warehouse automation infrastructure. Italy and the Netherlands are important logistics and distribution centers using flexible AGV systems to increase storage capacity and material flow efficiency. Adoption is also rising in Spain and Scandinavia.
Italy is recording particularly strong performance as food service, hospitality, and frozen product companies modernize warehouse operations. In January 2024, Globalpesca partnered with Dematic on a 1,400 m low-temperature facility incorporating RapidStore UL1200 stacker cranes, BK25 pallet conveyors, and Ergopal picking stations. The project was designed to improve reliability, ergonomics, storage efficiency, and future expansion capacity.
Competitive Landscape
Competition in the Europe cold storage AGV market is centered on product diversification, integrated automation, temperature-resilient components, energy-efficient battery systems, and warehouse management software. Suppliers are also pursuing partnerships, distribution agreements, and organizational restructuring to improve regional coverage and reduce implementation time.
Key companies identified in the report include JBT Marel Corporation, Dematic Group Limited, Anhui Yufeng Int. Tech Co., Ltd., E80 Group Spa, and Multiway Robotics Co., Ltd. Other notable suppliers serving cold storage and intralogistics applications include Swisslog, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Jungheinrich, Toyota, Daifuku, Scott Technology, K.Hartwall, and EK Robotics.
The market outlook remains highly favorable as European food, pharmaceutical, retail, and logistics companies increase investment in freezer-rated AGVs, modular reach trucks, VNA automation, and integrated cold chain systems. Continued innovation, proven long-term installations, and broader regional distribution are expected to establish AGVs as a core component of temperature-controlled warehouse automation through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2025-2026
1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Countries
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Europe Cold Storage AGV Market Analysis
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Europe Cold Storage AGV Historical Market (2019-2025)
5.3 Europe Cold Storage AGV Market Forecast (2026-2035)
6 Europe Cold Storage AGV Market by Type
6.1 Reach Truck AGVs
6.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
6.2 Very Narrow Aisle AGVs
6.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
7 Europe Cold Storage AGV Market by Temperature Range
7.1 0C to -18 C
7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
7.2 -18C to -25C
7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
7.3 Less than -25C
7.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
8 Europe Cold Storage AGV Market by Application
8.1 Food and Beverages
8.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
8.2 Pharmaceutical
8.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
8.3 E-Commerce
8.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
8.4 Others
9 Europe Cold Storage AGV Market by Country
9.1 Italy
9.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
9.2 Germany
9.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
9.3 France
9.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
9.4 Netherlands
9.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
9.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
9.5 UK
9.5.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)
9.5.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)
9.6 Others
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.1.1 Strengths
10.1.2 Weaknesses
10.1.3 Opportunities
10.1.4 Threats
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Supplier's Power
10.2.2 Buyer's Power
10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
10.3 Key Indicators of Demand
10.4 Key Indicators of Price
11 Investments in Cold Storage and AGV Technology
11.1 Investments in Cold Storage Facilities
11.2 Investments in AGV Technology
12 AGV Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Key Stakeholders
12.2 Stages in the Value Chain
13 Critical Technical Specifications for Cold Storage AGVs
13.1 Key Technical Requirements for AGVs in Cold Storage by Application
13.2 Required Design Modifications in AGVs To Operate at Sub-Zero Temperature
13.3 Battery Technology and Performance
13.4 Key Technical and Economic Barriers
13.5 AGV Workflow in Cold Storage Warehouse
13.6 Challenges and Solutions for AGV Temperature Resistance, Battery Life and Charging Infrastructure
14 Critical Compliance Standards for Cold Storage AGVs
14.1 Regulatory Environment for Cold Chain
14.2 Safety and Environmental Standards Affecting AGV Use
14.3 ASTM Regulations for AGVs
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Supplier Selection
15.2 Market Share of Key Players in AGV Market
15.3 Competitive Positioning of Key AGV Market Players
15.4 Key Player Strategies
15.5 AGV Testing & Validation in Cold Environments
15.6 Company Profile
15.6.1 JBT Marel Corporation
15.6.1.1 Company Overview
15.6.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.6.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.6.1.4 Certifications
15.6.2 Dematic Group Ltd.
15.6.2.1 Company Overview
15.6.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.6.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.6.2.4 Certifications
15.6.3 Anhui Yufeng Int. Tech Co., Ltd.
15.6.3.1 Company Overview
15.6.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.6.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.6.3.4 Certifications
15.6.4 E80 Group Spa
15.6.4.1 Company Overview
15.6.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.6.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.6.4.4 Certifications
15.6.5 Multiway Robotics Co., Ltd.
15.6.5.1 Company Overview
15.6.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.6.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.6.5.4 Certifications
15.6.6 Others
Companies Featured
- JBT Marel Corporation Dematic Group Limited Anhui Yufeng Int. Tech Co., Ltd. E80 Group Spa
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