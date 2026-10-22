MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fairfield, California, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacey Solutions, founded by Solano County mortgage broker Tim Stacey and powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc., has announced that Stacey has been named a 2026 Mortgage Broker of the Year by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). The recognition marks Stacey's third consecutive year receiving the distinction, following honors in 2024 and 2025.

Recipients were recognized at NAMB National 2026, held October 16 to 19 in Las Vegas. According to NAMB, winners were selected by the NAMB Awards Committee for demonstrated excellence in the mortgage industry. Stacey appears on NAMB's official 2026 winners list at namb.org/namb-awards-2026-winners.

Stacey serves homebuyers and homeowners throughout Solano County, including Fairfield, Vacaville and Suisun City. His work includes helping eligible veterans and active duty service members explore VA home loans, including those purchasing homes near Travis Air Force Base. He also assists first time homebuyers and other borrowers with FHA, conventional and jumbo loans, as well as refinancing options.

"This recognition belongs to the families and veterans who trusted me with the biggest purchase of their lives," Stacey said. "The real award is watching a family get their keys. Those who serve our country should own a piece of our country."

For borrowers asking how to choose a mortgage broker in Solano County, useful starting points include verifying the loan originator's license and company affiliation, asking about experience with the desired loan program, and understanding the available financing options. Comparing Loan Estimates for similar loan options helps borrowers evaluate rates, lender fees, points and other costs.

Through Stacey Solutions, Stacey works with multiple wholesale lenders to help borrowers explore mortgage options based on their financial circumstances, homeownership goals and applicable program requirements. His services include explaining loan options and guiding borrowers through the application and financing process.

Stacey Solutions is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business and a member of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce. Stacey's prior recognition was covered by Yahoo Finance, AP News, MarketWatch and Benzinga in February 2026.

Homebuyers and homeowners can learn more about Stacey's recognition and mortgage services at staceysolutions.net/namb-mortgage-broker-of-the-year or by calling (707) 290-2899.

About Stacey Solutions

Founded by Tim Stacey in 2020, Stacey Solutions, powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc., provides mortgage services to homebuyers and homeowners in Solano County and Northern California. Stacey Solutions assists borrowers with VA, FHA, conventional and jumbo home loans and refinancing. Tim Stacey has been recognized by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers as a Mortgage Broker of the Year in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

About the National Association of Mortgage Brokers

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers is a national trade association representing the mortgage broker industry.

Licensing and Disclosures

Tim Stacey, NMLS #2041923, is licensed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Stacey Solutions is powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc., NMLS #2179191. Xpert Home Lending, Inc. is a real estate broker licensed by the California Department of Real Estate, DRE #02166758.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

For licensing information, visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. View the Xpert Home Lending Privacy Policy at xperthomelending.com/privacy-policy.

Stacey Solutions is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or acting on behalf of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, HUD, FHA or any government agency. This release is informational and is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

Contact

Tim Stacey

Stacey Solutions

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Solano County Mortgage Broker Tim Stacey Named a 2026 NAMB Mortgage Broker of the Year, Third Straight Year

CONTACT: Tim Stacey Stacey Solutions...