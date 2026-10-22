Peec AI Launches Peec Agent And Expands Actions So Marketing Teams Can Act On What AI Search Says About Their Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Evidence-backed recommendations across technical, content, and third-party opportunities, with an agent that helps teams take action.

Berlin, BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, the AI search platform used by more than 3,500 companies, today announced the launch of Peec Agent and a significant expansion of actions. The release helps marketing teams understand and improve how their brands are discovered, represented, and recommended in AI search, with the evidence behind each recommendation and a way to act on it.

As people turn to platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to research products and evaluate brands, marketing teams face a new challenge: understanding what influences AI-generated answers and deciding which improvements are worth pursuing. Tracking visibility is an important starting point, but turning those insights into action requires further investigation and coordination.

Introducing Peec Agent and expanded actions



Actions: Ranks the changes worth making by likely impact, shows the evidence behind each one, and covers technical issues, owned content, third-party mentions, and inaccurate claims in AI answers. Peec Agent: Answers questions about any chart or result, runs the specialist analyses a GEO expert would run, and takes a finding through to a content brief, an improvement to an existing page, or a task in the team's own tools.

"Understanding how your brand shows up in AI search is just the start. The harder part is knowing which changes will make a difference and getting the right people to act on them," said Marius Meiners, CEO and co-founder of Peec AI. "A lot of companies in our space are selling the idea that AI can do the marketing. We see it differently. The decisions about how your brand is described should stay with your team. Actions shows teams what's worth doing and the evidence behind it, and Peec Agent takes on the research and hand-offs so they can spend their time on the work that needs their judgment."

Evidence-backed recommendations for improving AI visibility

Peec AI's expanded actions help teams identify opportunities across technical fixes, content improvements, and third-party coverage. Each recommendation comes with a five-level relative impact rating and supporting evidence from AI-generated answers, cited sources, or website analysis, helping marketers understand why a change matters and where to focus their efforts.

Recommendations cover four types of work:



Technical fixes: Issues that may prevent AI crawlers from accessing or understanding a website, such as a blocked crawler, an invalid sitemap, or a page that cannot be read in full.

Owned content: Improvements to existing pages, such as a missing summary or a claim with no supporting source, and briefs for topics the brand has not covered.

Third-party mentions: Opportunities in publications, reviews, and communities cited by AI answers, such as a roundup the brand is absent from or a review profile that needs attention. Inaccurate claims: Statements about a brand that teams can investigate and work to correct, traced back to the pages that contributed to them.

Teams can filter actions by AI model, topic, country, and type, and add their own actions alongside Peec's recommendations.

For content-related recommendations, Peec can prepare briefs or suggest edits to eligible existing pages in its content editor. Teams review the changes and decide what to publish.

From AI search insights to action with Peec Agent

Peec Agent can be used on its own or alongside a recommended action.

Users can trace a drop in visibility, compare competitors, examine cited sources, and explore how their brand is described in AI answers without manually assembling every analysis. Almost anything on the page can be handed to the agent directly, so a single chart, prompt, or source becomes the subject of the question.

A question can be as short as "why did this drop?" The agent already has the brand, the chart, the date range, and the filters in front of it, so nothing has to be set up or explained first. It also draws on context about the user, their project, and their company, helping make its responses more relevant without requiring the same background to be explained each time.

Peec Agent includes a library of 30 skills covering the work that comes up most, from diagnosing a change in visibility to setting up a project and prompts for a new market. Teams can also write their own, turning the way they approach a recurring question into something the rest of the team can run.

Peec Agent works with more than 25 connectors, covering the tools marketing teams already use:



Content and publishing: Webflow, Contentful, Sanity, Wix, Mintlify, Lovable

Marketing and CRM: HubSpot, Klaviyo, Customer.io, Resend, Loops, beehiiv, lemlist, Clay

Workspace: Notion, Linear, Atlassian, Granola

SEO and search data: DataForSEO, Moz, SISTRIX, Exa Data and infrastructure: Cloudflare, PostHog, Apify

Teams can diagnose a technical issue affecting AI visibility and prepare a task for their engineering team, or identify a content gap and develop a brief for their editorial team. Each connection uses an individual's own login and reaches only the projects and tools they allow.

Users remain in control. Peec Agent requests approval before making changes by default, with optional approval settings.

Connecting marketing, content, and technical teams

Improving how a brand is discovered, represented, and recommended in AI search involves more than traditional SEO.

AI-generated answers draw on a wide range of information, including company websites, editorial publications, customer reviews, and online discussions. Opportunities to improve a brand's presence in AI search therefore often involve marketing, communications, content, and engineering teams.

With the evidence, the investigation, and the handoff in one place, a team can agree on what needs attention and split the work between the people who will do it.

Teams can work directly from recommendations, use Peec Agent where helpful, or take the next step in their existing tools.

Availability

Actions and Peec Agent are available to Peec AI customers across all plans. Peec Agent includes a monthly credit allowance shared across the company, with the amount determined by the customer's subscription plan. Credit usage varies by task, and companies that need more can purchase additional monthly credit packs.

Learn more at peec.ai/product/actions and peec.ai/product/agent.

Press Inquiries

Noah Wolff

growth [at] peec.ai

