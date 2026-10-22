KFSH Governs Clinical AI With Safeguards Against Bias, Hallucinations And Performance Drift

A clinical training session for KFSH staff in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) governs the artificial intelligence applications it develops through safeguards against bias, inaccurate outputs, and performance drift, testing tools before deployment and monitoring them afterward to keep AI safe for clinical use.An AI model that performs well at launch can degrade as patient populations, clinical practice, or data change, and without monitoring, errors may go unnoticed until they affect care. KFSH therefore treats AI as a clinical tool that requires continuing oversight, not a product that is finished once it is installed.Its responsible AI ecosystem rests on three pillars: responsible governance, digital empowerment, and value-driven impact. Every application must address a defined healthcare need and deliver measurable value. Tools are adopted gradually, tested, and updated regularly in line with Saudi regulations and international best practice, and sensitive patient information remains protected.Governance also depends on people. KFSH trains both clinicians and developers, so that those who build AI understand clinical risk and those who use it understand its limits, with clinical accountability kept at the center of adoption.Director of the AI Innovation Hub at KFSH, Prof. Ahmad Abusalah, said:“KFSH's approach to digital transformation and Applied AI is designed to be both ambitious and responsible.”By making governance part of how AI is built rather than a layer added later, KFSH aims to give clinicians confidence that the tools they use are safe, fair, and accountable.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Governs Clinical AI with Safeguards Against Bias, Hallucinations and Performance Drift News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. October 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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