Let Resolve Shine In Your Eyes! JINS X Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Launches Thursday, October 29Th.

JINS x JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JINS will release a special collaboration eyewear collection with the globally acclaimed anime seriesJoJo's Bizarre Adventure, available starting Thursday, October 29, 2026, at JINS retail stores and atthe official JINS website jins).Wear the World of JoJo in StyleJoJo's Bizarre Adventure tells an epic saga depicting the extraordinary destinies shared between the Joestar family and their rival enemies. Drawing inspiration from the series' unique universe and high-fashion sensibility, JINS has translated its distinct style into wearable daily eyewear. While refined and suitable for everyday use, each pair is crafted with subtle, me-ticulous details that evoke the world of JoJo every time they are worn, bringing a touch of adventure and thrill to daily life.Meticulously Crafted Designs Capturing 8 Iconic ProtagonistsThis exclusive collection highlights eight generations of iconic protagonists who have driven the series' passionate narrative. Each character's determination and personality are seamlessly integrated into frame shapes including modern classic sil-houettes like oval and browline.Key design features include:.Iconic Motifs: Incorporates the iconic star-shaped birthmark symbolizing the Joestar lineage alongside signature character motifs..Intricate Details: Delicate engraving and metal embellishments tailored to each character..Exclusive Accessories: Every pair includes a limited-edition original glasses case and a character-specific cleaning cloth designed with unique colors and artwork matching each model.From the frames down to the accessories, the collection offers fans a sophisticated way to immerse themselves in the world of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series.Product Overview【Product Name】JINS × JoJo's Bizarre Adventure【Lineup】8 styles【Price】$250* *Note: Includes standard clear lenses (Includes single-vision, clear lenses. Exclusions apply)【Included Accessories】Original case and cleaning cloth【Release Date】Thursday, October 29th, 2026【Sales Channels】JINS retail stores and online

Madison Lyu

IW Group Inc

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Let "Resolve" shine in your eyes! JINS x JoJo's Bizarre Adventure launches Thursday, October 29th. News Provided By IW Group Inc October 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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