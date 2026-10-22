Human Touch® Highlights The Benefits Of At-Home Massage For National Massage Therapy Awareness Week

From Muscle Tension and Recovery to Stress Relief and Circulation, the Wellness Technology Leader Explores the Role of Massage in Everyday Well-Being

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As National Massage Therapy Awareness Week returns October 25–31, Human Touch, a leader in massage chairs, zero gravity recliners and wellness technology for more than 45 years, is highlighting how advances in at-home massage technology are bringing increasingly personalized relaxation and recovery experiences into the home.Established by the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) in 1997, National Massage Therapy Awareness Week brings greater attention to massage and its role in health and well-being. Today's massage chairs build on that experience with technology including targeted massage, stretching, compression, heat, body sensing and zero gravity positioning.“Massage is often something people turn to once they are already feeling tight, fatigued or stressed, but recovery and relaxation can also be approached proactively,” said David Wood, CEO at Human Touch.“Advanced at-home massage technology makes it easier to build that consistency, whether it is unwinding after a long day, addressing muscle tension following exercise or simply making time to reset.”Understanding the Benefits of At-Home Massage TechnologyFrom everyday stress and post-workout soreness to persistent muscle tension, stiffness and discomfort, today's massage chairs combine different techniques and technologies to address those needs in a more targeted way. Key benefits and applications include:Exercise and recovery. Massage can be incorporated into post-exercise routines to help address muscle soreness and stiffness, including delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), which can develop after strenuous or unfamiliar activity. Full-body stretching, compression and targeted massage programs allow users to tailor a session around muscles that feel tight, fatigued or overworked following exercise.Muscle tension and stiffness. Kneading, rolling and targeted pressure can focus on areas where people commonly carry tension, including the neck, shoulders and back. Stress, prolonged sitting and poor posture can contribute to tightness in these areas, sometimes accompanying tension headaches. Body-scanning technology adds another layer of personalization by mapping an individual's shape so the massage mechanism can more precisely target different areas of the body.Relaxation and emotional well-being. The connection between physical and mental tension is one reason massage is often incorporated into relaxation routines. Massage may help ease physical tension and encourage the body's relaxation response, providing an opportunity to decompress from everyday stress. At home, features such as zero gravity positioning, gentle massage programs and immersive audio can create an environment centered on slowing down and unwinding.Circulation and comfort. Massage chairs can combine several technologies relevant to circulation and physical comfort, including rhythmic air compression, heat and reclined positioning. Compression applies intermittent pressure to areas such as the legs and calves, while heat encourages local blood flow through vasodilation, or widening of the blood vessels. Zero gravity positioning elevates the legs, adding another dimension of comfort for those who spend long periods sitting or standing.Bringing Advanced Massage Technology HomeHuman Touch's premium Super Novo X and Super Novo 3.0 combine targeted massage, stretching and advanced body-sensing technology to deliver personalized relaxation and recovery experiences.The Super Novo X ($15,999), Human Touch's flagship massage chair, features DuoSync dual-motor massage technology, an enhanced HT Flex S- and L-Track, Cloud Touch Acupressure, advanced full-body stretching, foot and calf massage and 39 Auto-Wellness Programs. Meditation programs combine massage with immersive audio for sessions centered on both physical and mental relaxation.The Super Novo 3.0 ($11,999) adds another level of personalization through Rapid AcuPointBody Sensing, which maps the user's body, and Willow, your Massage Concierge, an AI-powered voice feature that lets users describe the massage they want and builds a personalized session to match. The chair also features DuoSync massage technology with two quad-roller systems, HT Flex S- and L-Track massage coverage, dual-lumbar heat, heated foot and calf massage, full-body stretching and 38 massage programs.To learn more about Human Touch, visit HumanTouch.About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at .

Lauren Vultee

FGPR

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Human Touch® Highlights the Benefits of At-Home Massage for National Massage Therapy Awareness Week News Provided By FGPR October 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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