Floorpop Offers Free Home Builder SEO Audit To Strengthen Search Visibility

What's included in your complimentary SEO audit

Builders receive prioritized technical findings, competitive keyword insights, and a 30-minute review of recommended fixes.

- BlairAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 - Floorpop is offering production home builders a free SEO audit to identify website improvements that can strengthen Google Search performance and support a broader strategy for home builder AI search visibility.The audit focuses on technical SEO and competitive keyword opportunities across the pages buyers use to explore communities, compare floor plans and find quick move-in homes. It gives builder marketing teams and website developers a prioritized list of issues and specific next steps."Builder marketing teams need to know which website problems deserve attention first," said Blair Kuhnen, owner of Floorpop. "This audit identifies issues affecting community, floor plan and quick move-in pages and gives the team specific steps to address them."What the free SEO audit includes- Site crawl and technical priorities: A deep crawl covering community, floor plan and quick move-in pages, with technical SEO issues ranked by severity.- Specific fixes: Step-by-step recommendations for the top four issues to fix now.- Search opportunities: A competitive keyword snapshot for the builder's markets, including the top 10 searches where the site ranks close to page one.- Competitor gaps: A count of searches where competitors rank on page one and the builder does not, with five examples.- Homepage speed: A review of homepage loading performance.- Older URLs: Five examples of old URLs that still receive Google clicks.- Personal review: A 30-minute one-on-one discussion of the findings and recommended next steps.Builders receive their findings by email within two business days after the site crawl is completed. Production home builders can request a free home builder SEO audit at:free-home-builder-seo-audit/A sample audit is available on Floorpop's home builder SEO page:search-engine-optimization-for-home-builders/Kuhnen has more than 25 years of digital marketing experience. He previously led internet marketing at Centex Homes and managed SEO and paid search work at NewHomeSource before founding Floorpop in 2024. The firm works only with production home builders.About FloorpopFloorpop is an SEO consultancy for production home builders. It identifies the root causes of technical SEO problems on community, floor plan and quick move-in pages and provides specific, prioritized recommendations to help builders improve organic search performance and attract qualified home buyers. Learn more at Floorpop ( ).

Blair Kuhnen

Floorpop LLC

+1 817-658-7698

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Floorpop Offers Free Home Builder SEO Audit to Strengthen Search Visibility News Provided By Floorpop LLC October 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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