Dogs 24/7 Expands Pennsylvania Presence With Acquisition Of Wag Watch, Soon To Become Philly Dogs 24/7

- Stephen BilesPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dogs 24/7, a growing cage-free dog daycare and boarding company, proudly announces its acquisition of Wag Watch, expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania and marking another milestone in the company's nationwide growth.Effective October 15, Wag Watch officially joined the Dogs 24/7 family and will soon transition to Philly Dogs 24/7, joining the company's existing locations in Malvern and Washington. This marks Dogs 24/7's fourth acquisition in just four months, bringing the company to 12 locations across five states.With its growing presence in Pennsylvania, Dogs 24/7 looks forward to introducing more pet owners to its cage-free approach to daycare and boarding, focused on providing dogs with a safe, engaging environment and owners with dependable, convenient care.The transition to Philly Dogs 24/7 represents more than a name change. It introduces a broader vision for the future of pet care in Philadelphia, with several planned enhancements designed to elevate the experience for both dogs and their owners.Planned enhancements for the Philadelphia location include:Cage-Free Boarding: Introducing cage-free overnight boarding supported by 24/7 on-site staffing, providing continuous supervision and care.Subscription-Based Daycare: Introducing flexible subscription options designed to provide consistency, convenience, and greater value for pet parents.Priority Boarding Access: Offering subscription members enhanced access to boarding reservations and greater convenience when planning overnight stays."We're excited to build on Wag Watch's existing foundation while introducing the services, staffing, and cage-free experience that define Dogs 24/7. This acquisition is an important step in our continued growth, and we're looking forward to becoming part of the Philadelphia community." said Stephen Biles, owner of Dogs 24/7.About Dogs 24/7Founded in Gilbert, Arizona, 17 years ago, Dogs 24/7 is a multi-state dog daycare and boarding company operating 12 locations across five states. Specializing in cage-free daycare and overnight boarding, the company provides a safe, supervised environment with 24/7 on-site staffing and around-the-clock operations. Guided by its commitment, "No Cages, Because They're Family," Dogs 24/7 is dedicated to delivering exceptional care, convenience, and peace of mind to pet owners.

Jadyn Raigoza

Dogs 24/7 LLC

raigoza@247

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Dogs 24/7 Expands Pennsylvania Presence with Acquisition of Wag Watch, Soon to Become Philly Dogs 24/7 News Provided By Dogs 24/7 LLC October 22, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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