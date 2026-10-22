Gigasheet Launches Provider Intelligence: A Complete View Of Providers, Networks, And Pricing

Provider Intelligence Details

Provider Intelligence Card. Data for demonstration purposes only.

New capability brings together provider details, plan participation, and negotiated rates to help healthcare organizations make smarter decisions.

- Mike Backus, President of COG HealthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gigasheet today announced the launch of Provider Intelligence, expanding its nationwide healthcare price transparency platform with a new layer of intelligence about the clinicians behind the rates.Gigasheet Provider Intelligence brings together provider background, practice information, online reputation, regulatory standing, published network associations, and payer-negotiated rates in one easy-to-use platform. Healthcare organizations can use this information to evaluate providers, assess network accuracy, and compare costs. This makes a powerful impact for more informed decisions in care navigation, network development, and cost containment."Financial markets have long had platforms that bring together company information, pricing and analytics into one place. Healthcare has never had an equivalent view," said Jason Hines, CEO and co-founder of Gigasheet. "We're connecting who providers are, the plans and prices, and even biographical data like education, professional associations and experience. We pull together data from more than a dozen deep web sources into a single pane of glass."Beyond the Traditional Provider DirectoryHealthcare organizations have traditionally relied on fragmented sources to research providers. Directories list practice locations, contact information and reported network participation; state licensing boards publish license status and disciplinary actions; review platforms provide patient ratings and feedback; and health insurers disclose negotiated rates in massive machine-readable files. Bringing this information together to form a complete picture of a provider has historically been complex, time-consuming, and expensive.Gigasheet Provider Intelligence brings this information together in a single, comprehensive provider profile.Provider Intelligence combines-Provider Identity and Practice Information: Specialty, board certifications, locations, contact details, education, training, hospital affiliations, languages, telehealth availability and new-patient status where available.-Online Reputation: Patient ratings and digital presence to help assess provider visibility and reputation.-Licensing and Regulatory Standing: State license status, board and disciplinary actions, state Medicaid exclusions, and other publicly available regulatory information.-Medicare and Industry Relationships: Medicare enrollment and opt-out status, plus payments reported by drug and device manufacturers under the federal Open Payments program.-Network Intelligence: Published payer and plan associations to support network research and directory validation.-Commercial Pricing: Published negotiated rates, Medicare benchmarks and local market comparisons to understand provider pricing.Unlike traditional provider directories, Provider Intelligence connects these signals directly to Gigasheet's nationwide commercial pricing data and provider benchmarks. Users can explore individual providers, compare groups and markets, and investigate relationships across large datasets.Turning Provider Data Into Better DecisionsProvider Intelligence supports a broad range of healthcare organizations and use cases:Payers and Network Teams: Research prospective network partners, evaluate provider reputation and regulatory standing, identify potentially inaccurate directory records, and benchmark negotiated rates against competitors.Health Systems and Provider Groups: Understand local market dynamics, compare commercial reimbursement, research competing providers and identify network development opportunities.Care Navigation and Digital Health Companies: Help members identify providers based on specialty, location, reputation, accessibility and published network information, while providing additional context about costs.Patient Advocates and Cost Containment Organizations: Research providers and commercial rates to inform care recommendations, claim reviews and cost-saving opportunities.Investors and Consultants: Analyze healthcare networks, market positioning and industry relationships.Built for Transparency and TraceabilityGigasheet Provider Intelligence is designed to make fragmented healthcare information easier to research, compare and validate. Underlying records include their public sources and reporting dates, enabling customers to examine the evidence behind provider information. Gigasheet also provides regulatory-standing indicators that summarize available records, while preserving access to the underlying details.At launch, Provider Intelligence includes details on more than 2.7 million clinicians, and state licensing and regulatory information across more than 40 jurisdictions. Additional records and sources are being incorporated over time as Gigasheet continues to expand collection sources and methods.Published network associations and negotiated rates reflect information disclosed by payers and other sources. They do not independently confirm current plan participation, patient acceptance or actual claim payments. Regulatory indicators reflect available records and are not a substitute for formal provider credentialing or primary-source verification.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Gigasheet Provider Intelligence?Provider Intelligence is a data and analytics offering that combines clinician identity, online reputation, regulatory standing, published network information and commercial negotiated rates. It helps healthcare organizations research providers and understand their position in the market.How is it different from a traditional provider directory?Traditional directories primarily provide contact, specialty and network listing information. Gigasheet connects provider records with reputation signals, professional qualifications, regulatory information, commercial pricing and analytical tools, enabling deeper market and network research.How does Provider Intelligence help organizations compare clinician reimbursement?Provider Intelligence provides access to negotiated rates published by health insurers under federal price transparency requirements. Customers leverage Gigasheet to benchmark rates across providers, payers and geographic markets to identify pricing differences and opportunities for cost savings.How can price transparency data help patients understand healthcare costs?Published negotiated rates offer valuable insight into healthcare pricing and help patients and care navigators compare providers and evaluate costs. Actual out-of-pocket expenses depend on individual insurance benefits, deductibles, copays, coinsurance and services received.AvailabilityGigasheet Provider Intelligence is available today through Gigasheet's Price Transparency Explorer web application and API endpoints for product integrations. Healthcare organizations can request a demonstration to explore the platform.See Gigasheet Provider Intelligence in ActionJoin Gigasheet's co-founders for a live demonstration of Provider Intelligence. See how provider background, plan participation and negotiated rates come together in a single, comprehensive profile, and how healthcare organizations can put these insights to work.Register for the live webinarAbout GigasheetGigasheet is a healthcare market intelligence company that connects nationwide healthcare price transparency data with provider intelligence and powerful analytics. Payers, providers, self-funded employers, and healthcare technology firms use Gigasheet to understand commercial healthcare markets, evaluate providers and networks, and make better informed decisions. Learn more at gigasheet.

Rachel Abel

Gigasheet

+1 703-584-7511

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Gigasheet Launches Provider Intelligence: A Complete View of Providers, Networks, and Pricing News Provided By Gigasheet, Inc. October 22, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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