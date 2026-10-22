GTC Consulting Announces Publication Of AI-Enabled Hybrid Healthcare Patent Application

AI-enabled hybrid healthcare connects patients, clinicians, hospitals, and health plans through remote patient monitoring, artificial intelligence, and coordinated care delivery.

New patent application expands telehealth innovation through AI, remote monitoring, and coordinated care.

- Benjamin Mink, Co-Inventor & CEO, GTC Consulting

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GTC Consulting today announced the publication of“Systems and Methods for Hybrid Health Care Delivery” (US-2026-0331309-A1 ), a new U.S. patent application describing technologies that integrate artificial intelligence (AI), remote patient monitoring (RPM), and coordinated healthcare delivery.

The continuation-in-part (CIP) application, No. 19/721,019, builds upon U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001, issued June 30, 2026, and expands the portfolio's disclosed technologies beyond traditional virtual appointments to include ongoing patient monitoring, AI-assisted clinical workflows, and collaboration among multiple healthcare providers.

Connecting Healthcare Beyond the Virtual Visit

While traditional telehealth often centers on individual patient-provider encounters, the newly published application describes systems designed to connect related healthcare activities before, during, and after those interactions.

Key technologies described include:

AI-assisted clinical coordination: Clinical summaries, treatment recommendations, risk identification, documentation, and follow-up support.

Remote patient monitoring: Continuous, intermittent, and event-driven collection and communication of patient health information.

Hybrid healthcare delivery: Integration of live telehealth encounters with asynchronous monitoring, clinical workflows, and subsequent care.

Multi-provider collaboration: Coordination among clinicians, hospitals, healthcare organizations, and other providers in developing and maintaining treatment plans.

Longitudinal care continuity: Connected devices, wearable technologies, and persistent communications supporting ongoing patient care.

The application also describes potential uses in veterinary medicine.

A Growing Market for Connected Healthcare

The publication comes as healthcare organizations, insurers, and technology companies accelerate investments in AI-enabled clinical services, connected monitoring, and integrated care delivery.

According to market research firm Statifacts, the global online telehealth services market is projected to reach approximately $300 billion annually by 2035, compared with an estimated $70 billion in 2025.

The portfolio addresses technologies potentially relevant to healthcare platforms, insurers, hospital systems, and digital health developers seeking more connected and coordinated care delivery models.

"Healthcare innovation should not simply make individual appointments more convenient. It should make the entire care delivery process more connected, coordinated, and responsive to the needs of patients," said Benjamin Mink, co-inventor and Founder & CEO of GTC Consulting.

"Our vision has always extended beyond a single virtual encounter. We believe the future of healthcare involves connecting providers, patients, artificial intelligence, and remote monitoring technologies into coordinated systems capable of supporting continuity of care. Ultimately, we started with the question, how do we create a healthcare delivery system where everyone wins?"

Mink also acknowledged those who supported the portfolio's development.

"We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to patent attorney Olen L. York III and Dr. Frank Mink for their continued support, guidance, and encouragement throughout the development of this patent portfolio. Their contributions and commitment over the years have been deeply appreciated."

A Decade of Patent Development

The portfolio traces its origins to a U.S. patent application filed June 16, 2016, and includes U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001, issued in June 2026.

The foundational application, published as US20170032092A1, has developed a substantial forward-citation history. Earlier Google Patents records identified 165 citing patent publications and related family records, including references associated with major healthcare technology companies.

The newly published CIP further describes AI-assisted healthcare coordination, persistent monitoring, hybrid synchronous and asynchronous workflows, and additional healthcare delivery architectures.

The application remains subject to examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Publication does not constitute patent issuance or establish the final scope of any future patent claims.

About GTC Consulting

GTC Consulting is a U.S.-based regulatory compliance and risk management consulting firm led by Founder & CEO Benjamin Mink. The company provides specialized consulting services to organizations operating in highly regulated industries, including healthcare and life sciences. Its work has received recognition from the DEA and DOJ for outstanding contributions to drug law enforcement. In 2025, the firm was named“Best Pharmaceutical Security & DEA Compliance Consulting Firm” by Pharma Tech Outlook.

Inventors

Kelly Mink and Benjamin Mink are the named co-inventors of U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001 and related applications concerning coordinated telehealth and hybrid healthcare delivery technologies.

Media Contact

Benjamin Mink

Founder & CEO, GTC Consulting

Phone: 513-815-8779

United States

Patent References

Issued Patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,671,001

Foundational Publication: US20170032092A1

New Application: U.S. Application No. 19/721,019

New Publication: US-2026-0331309-A1

Publication Date: October 22, 2026

Patent Records:



Market Research:

Statifacts - Online Telehealth Service Market Size to Hit USD 300 Billion by 2035



Benjamin Mink

GTC Consulting

+1 2486336958

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