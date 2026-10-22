MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Vitalpoints IT Services has been named the Best IT Support Company in Los Angeles for 2026 in a private vote among its clients.

- Mike GlasmanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vitalpoints IT Services, a managed IT and cybersecurity provider founded in 2014, has been named the Best IT Support Company in Los Angeles for 2026 by its own clients.In a private vote, Vitalpoints asked owners and managers at its client businesses across the Los Angeles area to name the best IT support provider they have ever worked with, and a majority chose Vitalpoints. It is a client vote, not an accreditation or an award from an industry body or publication.Why Clients Chose VitalpointsVitalpoints is built around one idea: IT problems should be solved for good. Many businesses live with the same IT issues for years, from Wi-Fi that drops during video calls to an error that returns weeks after it was supposedly fixed. Vitalpoints treats those as engineering problems, not tickets to close. Its team traces recurring issues to their root cause and redesigns the system so the problem does not come back, an approach shaped by founder Mike Glasman's years working with enterprise technology leaders including IBM, Dell, Microsoft, Cisco, HP and VMware."Being named the best IT support company in Los Angeles by the businesses that rely on us every day means more to us than any industry plaque," said Mike Glasman, Founder and Managing Director of Vitalpoints IT Services. "There is a big difference between fixing an IT problem and engineering it out of existence. Small and midsize businesses deserve enterprise-caliber engineering without the enterprise price tag, and we measure our success by how well our clients' businesses run, not by how many tickets we close."That engineering depth shows most clearly in wireless networking. Vitalpoints has engineered wireless networks for stadiums and five-star hotels, and brings the same design discipline to offices, medical and dental practices, restaurants and retail spaces across Los Angeles. Day to day, the Los Angeles managed IT provider manages, monitors and maintains client computers and networks for a fixed monthly fee, with 24/7 local support, cybersecurity, data backup and disaster recovery, and HIPAA, NIST and PCI DSS compliance for regulated clients.What Clients SayAnthony Ferro, President of Baldwin Builders, said the company's "lightning-fast response time means we never have to worry when an IT issue arises" and that the team "always finds creative, value-engineered solutions that maximize our results while minimizing costs." Henry H. of South Bay Lexus credited the team's "deep knowledge in areas I'm less familiar with, like Cisco switching, firewalls, Intune, and Entra," and Sandra C. of LaTerra Development called Vitalpoints "honest and transparent." Vitalpoints also holds a 5.0-star Google rating at both its Los Angeles and Torrance offices.Put simply, the businesses that know Vitalpoints best voted it the Best IT Support Company in Los Angeles for 2026.Vitalpoints serves businesses throughout the Los Angeles area, including Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Culver City, Marina del Rey, Westchester, Inglewood, Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, Torrance, Hermosa Beach, Long Beach and the South Bay. Businesses can book a free 15-minute discovery call at or by calling 310-798-0405.About Vitalpoints IT ServicesVitalpoints IT Services is a Los Angeles managed service provider founded in 2014 by Mike Glasman. From offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Torrance, Hermosa Beach and Long Beach, the company provides around-the-clock IT support, managed and co-managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, compliance and business Wi-Fi to organizations across the Los Angeles area on flat-rate monthly pricing. Vitalpoints IT Services is located at 1013 S. Los Angeles Street, Suite 9J, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Learn more at .

Mike Glasman, Founder & Managing Director Vitalpoints

Vitalpoints, Inc

+1 310-361-5266

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Vitalpoints Named Best IT Support Company in Los Angeles Following 2026 Client Vote News Provided By Kaseya October 22, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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