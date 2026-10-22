Campaign Reaches 2.2 Million New Yorkers With Free Family Court Help

Family Legal Care and Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup) partnered on the“You're Doing Better Than You Think” campaign, reaching 2.2 million New Yorkers with free Family Court help.

Social media ads from the“You're Doing Better Than You Think” campaign, created by WonderINgroup for Family Legal Care, used affirmation-led messages to connect New Yorkers with free Family Court help.

Bilingual, plain-language posters and flyers created by WonderINgroup for Family Legal Care were placed in courthouses across New York City's five boroughs and the Syracuse region, reaching families at the moment they needed help.

Family Legal Care, an Innovation Award finalist at the NYC Imagine Awards, partnered with WonderINgroup on the“You're Doing Better Than You Think” campaign.

- Sarah Nolan, CEO at Family Legal Care.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A campaign created by Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup) for Family Legal Care reached 2.21 million New Yorkers with free Family Court help between April and August 2026, and moved 3,038 people to take a key step toward legal support.

The need is significant. Nearly half a million cases are filed in New York State Family Court each year, and 80% of litigants arrive without a lawyer. For a parent in that position, the hardest step is often the first one: knowing where to turn.

Family Legal Care's free Digital Justice Initiative offers that help, and the campaign made sure families could find it in the right place at the right time: on social media, through trusted creators and inside the courthouse itself. Once they found it, families went straight to the answers that mattered most to them: custody and visitation, child support, and Family Legal Care's Family Law Navigator.

Campaign results at a glance:

- 2.21 million New Yorkers reached

- 684,000 meaningful engagements

- 87,923 visits to free legal resources

- 3,038 key actions taken toward getting help

A message that sounded like a friend, not a law office:

Most legal advertising leads with fear: deadlines, consequences, risk. WonderINgroup's creative took the opposite approach, with affirmation-led messages that spoke to families the way a trusted friend would, including "You're Doing Better Than You Think," "You Deserve to Be Heard," and "It's Okay to Ask for Help."

Meeting families where they are:

Ads on Facebook and Instagram carried the message at scale, and trusted creators shared it in their own voice. The top creator partnership became the campaign's most cost-efficient placement. Inside courthouses across the five boroughs and the Syracuse region, bilingual, plain-language posters reached people at the moment they needed help, a first for Family Legal Care.

"Families in Family Court are often scared and on their own," said Charlotte White, CEO of WonderINgroup. "We didn't want to sound like another legal ad. We wanted to sound like someone in their corner. 'You're Doing Better Than You Think' did that, and 3,038 people took a step toward help because of it."

"Over 80% of families come to New York Family Court without a lawyer. These unrepresented litigants – who are disproportionately low-income and identify as Black and Latino/a – are forced to navigate the complex system on their own while facing significant time constraints from demanding work schedules and childcare," said Sarah Nolan, Chief Executive Officer at Family Legal Care. "This campaign met them where they were, with a message centered on encouragement, and thousands of New Yorkers found their way to Family Legal Care's free help because of it."

Recognition:

Family Legal Care is a finalist for the Innovation Award at the NYC Imagine Awards, recognizing its work to expand access to justice for unrepresented New Yorkers.

About Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup)

Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup) is an award-winning integrated marketing and communications agency based on Long Island, New York. Founded in 2016, the agency builds campaigns for mission-driven organizations, public agencies, and brands. It is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with offices at the ideaHUB at Hofstra University. Clients include The Aspen Institute, Planned Parenthood, Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy, and the Marine Stewardship Council. Learn more at wonderingroup.

About Family Legal Care

Family Legal Care provides free legal information, tools, and support to New Yorkers navigating Family Court without a lawyer. Through its Digital Justice Initiative, it helps families facing custody, child support and other Family Court matters find the guidance they need. Learn more at familylegalcare.



Charlotte White

Wonder Integrated Group

+1 516-441-7734

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