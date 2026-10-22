HONOLULU, HAWAII REALTOR® JESSE KESOLEI EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

- Jesse KesoleiHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jesse Kesolei is an intensely passionate, free-spirited, personable, and laser-focused realtor at Estates Royal Limited, a boutique real estate brokerage in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is also a highly respected United States Army Veteran.Jesse was born in Savannah, Georgia. His father was a 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Army, so his family PCS'd to Germany, New York, Hawaii, Korea, Texas, and Alaska. He graduated from high school in Waipahu, Hawaii, and wanted to become a phlebotomist, but soon realized that it was not his calling, so he decided to join the Army and went to Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee, Virginia.Jesse's Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) was a Unit Supply Specialist. He was responsible for supervising and maintaining all Army supplies and equipment, where he received and inspected the inventory, loaded and unloaded supplies, and delivered equipment to their destinations. He was also responsible for ordering and safely securing and controlling weapons and ammunition in security areas.Jesse's first Duty Station was Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, where he was assigned to the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Light Infantry. He was part of the Eagle First Responder (EFR) Combat Medical Training, which teaches Combat Life Savers Courses and advanced medical treatment to eliminate preventable combat deaths, as well as attending to those who need medical attention amid warfare.Jesse was immediately deployed to Iraq and attached to a Light Infantry Unit. He says,“When I got to Iraq, my unit had already lost a number of people. I didn't learn or do my job as a unit supply specialist; I was going out on missions doing dismount patrols, pulling security, and doing crater analysis with the infantry. We did combat missions, patrolled in our Humvees, raided houses - looking for bombs, guns, explosives, time-sensitive targets, and high-value targets to capture. I was pumped up for the missions, even though my life was on the line every minute of the day and night. It was exciting and scary at the same time. I wanted some action because I was serving my Country in an extremely dangerous war. I was prepared for anything to happen at any given time. I was a true soldier, as were my comrades. We knew what we signed up for, and we protected each other while protecting the idea of democracy and freedom.”Jesse worked in the area known as 'The Triangle of Death,' which was excessively violent, and many lives were lost.“When you're in an aggressive war, tensions are high on both sides, so there are a lot of casualties. That's something that you must accept when you are in combat. If you allow your emotions to get in the way, you might get killed and sent home in a body bag. Being a military man or woman during brutal armed combat requires mental, physical, and emotional strength. You often need to compartmentalize your mind to do the job required of you because we were hit by near-daily mortars, gunfire, and roadside bomb attacks, suffering from a particularly heavy death toll, with no real blueprint of how to deal with it. The conditions were unforgiving. We had no toilets, no showers, no way of contacting our loved ones, being in a foreign Country. It was hell on earth.”Jesse returned to Ft. Campbell before going to Ft. Polk in Louisiana to train with the 'Black Hearts.' He lost 3 of his friends who were kidnapped, tortured, and beheaded.“We tried to find and rescue them.” He says,“We supported the Delta Force in doing so. To no avail. A book was written regarding this:Jesse was then deployed back to the Middle East for 15 months with the 101st Infantry Regiment, working at Camp Taji and the Joint Security Station (JSS) in Hurriyah, which was a combined military outpost in the Kadamiyah district of northwest Baghdad, Iraq, where U.S. and Iraqi security forces lived and operated together to secure the local neighborhood during the Iraq War. He then returned to Ft. Campbell, where he retired from the Army.Jesse moved to Arizona and was the lead instructor at the Elite Taekwondo Academy before moving back to Hawaii. He attended the University of Hawaii and the University of Phoenix on his G.I. Bill, obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Business Marketing, and began working as Contract Specialist at Pearl Harbor, where he bought material for ships and nuclear submarines. He is currently employed as a Contracting Officer at Wheeler Army Airfield and is the sole authority for signing contracts. He manages and oversees an $800 million dollar missile defense contract in Kwajalein Atoll, which is a land area in the Marshall Islands of Oceania as part of the U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein (USAG-KA) team.Jesse has always been interested in real estate and earned his Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. He says,“I want to support our veterans and active-duty families, and what better agent is there to work with than someone who has served?”Many veterans retire to Honolulu because it is an absolute paradise, offering everything from jaw-dropping coastal views to deep historical roots. Jesse says,“You can hike to the summit of the Diamond Head State Monument for panoramic views of the Pacific, wander through the emerald valleys of the Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden, or go to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. You can enjoy surfing, go snorkeling alongside vibrant marine life in the crystal-clear waters of Hanauma Bay, and cap off your nights by tasting incredible local foods like fresh poke, or immerse yourself in Hawaiian culture at a traditional beachfront luau. Hawaii has something for everybody, and I'd be honored to help you find your dream home here!”For more information about“Military-Friendly Agent” Jesse Kesolei, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:

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Estates Royal Limited

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HONOLULU, HAWAII REALTOR® JESSE KESOLEI EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION News Provided By Estates Royal Limited October 22, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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