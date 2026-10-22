India And UAE Continue To Add Momentum To High Level Exchanges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Deputy Chairman of the UAE's Presidential Court arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying the visit adds to the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan holds the post of Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs in the UAE.

“A warm welcome to H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, UAE, as he arrives in New Delhi. The visit adds to the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between India and the UAE,” the MEA posted on X.

The visit comes immediately after UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's two-day visit to India this week.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Mumbai, reviewing bilateral ties and discussing opportunities to enhance comprehensive strategic and economic partnership.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the MEA, Aseem Mahajan and other officials were also present during the meeting.

“A productive meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, undertaking a comprehensive review of our wide - ranging ties. The breadth and ambition of our cooperation is visible across the domains of trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. The India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also took to X to share details regarding the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds an expanded meeting with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, in Mumbai, where they discuss new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries' aspirations for further growth and prosperity,” UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.