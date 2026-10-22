Indian Railways Coal Loading Surges To All-Time High In October

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Indian Railways has achieved an all-time high record in coal loading, registering a 22.5 per cent growth in October 2026, up to October 18, compared with the same period of the previous year, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Coal loading during this period increased by 87 rakes per day over October 2025, as part of the accelerated efforts to ensure reliable coal supplies to thermal power plants across the country, the statement said.

During the first half (H1) of FY 2026-27, Indian Railways dispatched an average of 430 coal rakes per day to thermal power plants, registering a 7.1 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. The momentum continued in September 2026, when coal rake dispatches recorded a daily increase of 14 per cent compared with September 2025.

The sustained pace of coal transportation comes amid rising energy consumption and increased demand for coal-based power generation due to higher industrial production and deficient rainfall in some parts of the country.

Consistent coal evacuation has helped maintain steady coal stocks at thermal power plants, supporting reliable power generation across the country. Indian Railways is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Coal to ensure efficient coal evacuation. It is also coordinating with the Ministry of Power to sustain coal transportation and supply, helping maintain adequate coal stocks at thermal power plants and meet the country's energy requirements, the statement added.

During September, the average number of coal rakes supplied per day increased to 443 rakes, compared to 397 rakes per day in September 2025. This momentum has been further accelerated in October.

The Indian Railways loaded 135.35 million tonnes of total freight in September 2026, compared to 127.52 million tonnes in September 2025, registering a 6.14 per cent growth over the corresponding month last year in all categories of goods, according to official figures.

Total freight revenue during the month rose by Rs 1,266 crore over September 2025, registering a growth of 9.3 per cent.