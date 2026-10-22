NHRC Seeks Report From MP Govt Over Use Of Children In Former CM Digvijaya Singh's Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh used children during his yatra and made them raise political slogans, directing the state's Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana to inquire into the matter and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

A bench presided over by the NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and police chief, besides directing the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to examine the alleged use of photographs and videos of children and submit an ATR in the matter.

The action has been initiated under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The apex human rights body said that the allegations made in the complaint "prima facie seem to be violations of the rights of the children".

According to the complaint, videos and photographs of the alleged incident were shared on Facebook on October 22.

The complainant expressed apprehension that children might have been brought to the yatra by offering them money and claimed that their involvement in raising political slogans violated child rights and relevant legal provisions.

The complaint sought an investigation into the incident and strict legal action against the organisers and all persons responsible for involving children in the yatra and making them raise slogans.

The NHRC has directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Madhya Pradesh to get the allegations inquired into and furnish an ATR within two weeks for the Commission's perusal.

The authorities have also been specifically directed to investigate the allegations of monetary exchanges, with the NHRC saying that these raise serious concerns over whether children may have been induced or exploited for such purposes in exchange for financial considerations.

The apex human rights body has also directed the state authorities to examine the violations of applicable child-protection laws and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan has been directed to look into the alleged use of photographs and videos of the children and submit an ATR in the matter.