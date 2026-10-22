Gujarat CM Inaugurates Facility For Kathi Students Preparing For IAS, IPS Exams

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Young people from the Kathi community preparing for civil services and other competitive examinations will have access to accommodation, a library and a dedicated learning environment at the newly inaugurated Kathiyawad Bhavan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the facility, established by the Kathi Darbar Education Trust, on Thursday and felicitated donors who contributed to its construction.

The facility aims to support students preparing for examinations for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and other competitive recruitment processes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Patel said that education is not merely a means of individual transformation but also a powerful instrument for building society and the nation.

"Community-run facilities such as bhavans complemented the state government's efforts by providing accommodation and educational support to young people pursuing their studies in cities," he added.

The Chief Minister praised the Kathi Darbar Education Trust for its efforts to create opportunities for the community's youth, whom he described as future contributors to the vision of "Viksit Bharat-2047".

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas' (together with all, development for all, trust of all and efforts of all), Patel emphasised the role of community participation in widening access to development opportunities.

He expressed confidence that Kathiyawad Bhavan would provide students with proper guidance, a conducive atmosphere for study, library facilities and suitable accommodation as they prepared for competitive examinations.

Patel also highlighted Kathiyawad's legacy of religion, devotion and valour, citing figures such as Jogidas Khuman, Dan Maharaj Visaman Bapu and Ala Khachar as examples of courage, service, sacrifice and strong values.

"It is commendable that the Kathi community is seeking to preserve its traditions while taking society forward through education, knowledge, skills and modern thinking," he added.

The Chief Minister called on members of the community to contribute to the development of Gujarat and the country by participating in initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', which encourages tree planting, 'Vocal for Local' and cleanliness campaigns.

He said such efforts could also help protect the environment.

The inauguration was attended by MP Parshottam Rupala, MLAs Rita Patel and Mahesh Kaswala, Kisan Morcha national vice-president Babubhai Jebaliya and Gujarat State Kathi Kshatriya Samaj leader Satyajit Kumar.

Mahant Shernath Bapu of Junagadh Gorakshanath Ashram, Mahant Gebinath Bapu of Paliyad, other religious leaders, BJP city president Ashish Dave, state media convener Prashant Vala, donors and a large number of community representatives were also present at the ceremony.