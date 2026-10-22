New Delhi To Host The 12Th BRICS Parliamentary Forum On October 26-27

New Delhi to Host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26 and 27 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The conference will be inaugurated on October 26.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Event Details and Strategic Objectives

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. He further stated that the conference would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on 25 October 2026 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Highlighting the central theme of the programme, he said that the Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of“Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development". He added that, building on the legacy of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum would facilitate consensus-based dialogue through the following four high-level sessions: Resilience: The critical role of parliaments in strengthening institutions to ensure a better future; Innovation: Promoting human-centred innovation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies through parliaments; Cooperation: Ensuring a more representative system of global governance through parliamentary cooperation; and Sustainability: The role of parliaments in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for our countries.

Committee Meetings and Cultural Engagements

In addition, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries will be held to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building and the exchange of best practices.

Birla further stated that, alongside high-level plenary sessions, parallel meetings and bilateral exchanges, the conference would also feature a cultural programme. The Vice-President of India will host a banquet in honour of the distinguished guests. Members of the delegations will visit the Parliament of India and also enjoy cultural visits in Delhi. The conference will conclude on October 27. (ANI)

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