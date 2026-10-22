Bhubaneswar Set To Host Two Major Urban Development Events This Week

Bhubaneswar Hosts Major Urban Development Events

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, with the support of the Government of Odisha, is organising two major events in Bhubaneswar this week. The 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2026 will be held on 23–24 October, followed by the second edition of the National Urban Conclave on 24–25 October 2026. Both events will take place at Hotel Mayfair Sanctuary, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference in Bhubaneswar today, Satinder Pal Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, briefed the media about the National Urban Conclave 2026. Praveer Kumar, Joint Secretary, MoHUA, shared details of the Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition. According to the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, briefed the media on state collaboration. Yogesh Antil, Director, MoHUA, was also present on the occasion.

National Urban Conclave 2026

Speaking about the National Urban Conclave 2026, Satinder Pal Singh informed that the second edition of the Conclave will be held on 24–25 October 2026. The event is being organised by MoHUA with the support of the Government of Odisha, with support from HUDCO and NBCC. The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is serving as the knowledge partner, and HUDCO & NBCC are the principal sponsors. He stated that this year's Conclave will focus on the theme 'Urban Rising – Rethinking Urban Systems, Solutions and Delivery'. The deliberations will focus on strengthening urban systems, institutions and implementation mechanisms to improve the functioning of Indian cities.

Satinder Pal Singh highlighted that the National Urban Conclave provides a platform for policymakers, urban administrators, technical experts, industry representatives and other stakeholders to discuss emerging urban challenges and identify practical solutions. The Conclave will be inaugurated by Tokhan Sahu, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha. Anurag Jain, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, and Rajiv Gauba, Member, NITI Aayog, will also participate as Chief Guests.

Thematic Focus Areas

The Conclave will focus on seven key thematic areas: The session on 'Right to Walk' will address an everyday concern in our cities: how to make streets safer and more accessible through continuous footpaths, safe school zones, better pedestrian crossings and improved last-mile connectivity. Under 'Water, Waste and Resource Efficiency', the emphasis will be on moving beyond infrastructure creation to improving service efficiency, reducing water losses, promoting treated-water reuse and recovering value from waste. The session on 'Affordable Housing' will bring attention to the growing need for rental accommodation, simpler regulatory approvals, better access to land and finance, and wider adoption of affordable, climate-resilient construction technologies.

Through 'Integrated Urban Development and Infrastructure Delivery', we will examine how better coordination between agencies, integrated utility planning and GIS-based systems can reduce duplication and improve the planning and execution of urban infrastructure. A key question under 'New Paradigms for Urban Service Delivery' will be how municipalities can deliver better services through clearer institutional responsibilities, stronger finances, procurement reforms, technical capacity and partnerships with the private sector. The session on 'Model Building Bye-Laws' will consider how the existing regulatory framework can be revised to simplify building approvals, strengthen safety and accessibility, and respond to climate resilience and emerging construction technologies. Finally, 'Model Municipal Law' will examine the legislative reforms needed to strengthen municipal autonomy, clarify the powers of elected representatives and executive authorities, and improve institutional capacity and accountability in urban governance.

19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition

Briefing the media about the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition, Praveer Kumar, Joint Secretary, MoHUA, informed that the two-day event will be held on 23–24 October 2026. The conference is being organised by the Ministry through the Institute of Urban Transport (India), with the support of the Government of Odisha. He informed that the theme of this year's conference is 'Urban Accessibility and Liveability in the Digital Age'. The conference will focus on improving urban accessibility, integrated transport infrastructure and quality of urban life through emerging digital technologies.

According to the release, Kumar stated that the conference will deliberate on sustainable and low-carbon public transport, integration of different modes of transport, first- and last-mile connectivity and the role of technology in improving urban mobility. It will also examine the potential of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and real-time GPS-based solutions in providing seamless and efficient transport services. He also informed that around 1500 Delegates including National and International Speakers are expected to attend the 19th UMI Conference & Exhibition.

The conference will be inaugurated by Tokhan Sahu, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, in the presence of Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Hon'ble Minister, Housing & Urban Development, Government of Odisha, and other dignitaries. The two-day event will bring together national and international experts, policymakers, senior officials from Central and State Governments, Managing Directors of Metro Rail Companies, Chief Executives of Transport Undertakings, technology and service providers, professionals and academicians.

Exhibition and Research Symposium

As part of the conference, an exhibition, comprising displays of best practices in urban transport in India and abroad, latest urban transport technologies and services and in other related fields, will be organised. It will be inaugurated by Tokhan Sahu, Hon'ble Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India in the presence of Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Hon'ble Minister, Housing & Urban Development, Odisha and other dignitaries on day one and will continue for the next 2 days. 28 exhibitors from Govt. of Odisha, Metro Rail Companies, public and private sectors will participate.

The Research Symposium is being held in four sessions to encourage young research scholars and PhD students to present their research work. A total of 46 research papers have been selected by the Peer Group for presentation by 20 candidates and the remaining 26 through poster presentation. The best three research papers selected by a jury will be given a cash award of Rs. 25,000/- and certificates to all presenters.

Odisha's Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Speaking on the occasion, Usha Padhee, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, highlighted the State Government's commitment to sustainable urban development, improved urban mobility and efficient delivery of urban services. She emphasised that hosting the 19th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition and the National Urban Conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar reflects Odisha's growing engagement in national-level discussions on urban transformation. She noted that the State is focused on strengthening urban infrastructure, promoting technology-driven transport solutions, improving accessibility and liveability, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to build inclusive, sustainable and future-ready cities.

State Preparations and Initiatives

PM e-Bus Sewa launch: The launch of PM e-Bus Sewa in Odisha is planned during the events, advancing cleaner public transport and improved urban connectivity. Odisha initiatives to be launched and released: The programme includes the ANKUR Handbook, Odisha Town Planning Handbooks and the Policy on Government and Privately Owned Public Spaces for Odisha, highlighting the State's work on urban capacity building, planned growth and accessible public spaces. CRUT pavilion: A dedicated CRUT pavilion will showcase Odisha's public transport journey through Ama Bus, electric mobility, feeder services, women's participation and technology-enabled passenger convenience and safety.

Sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik: A special sand art installation by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik will connect Odisha's cultural heritage with sustainable and inclusive mobility, highlighting pedestrians, cyclists and accessible streets for all. BMC preparations: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is undertaking city cleanliness, sanitation, beautification and public-space improvements to welcome delegates. Exposure visits will showcase initiatives in waste processing and resource recovery, shelters and rehabilitation, inclusive neighbourhood development, urban greenery and citizen services.

BDA preparations: Bhubaneswar Development Authority is supporting the event preparations through exhibition displays and exposure visits highlighting planned urban development, housing, town planning schemes, public transport infrastructure, parks and rejuvenated public spaces. Heritage walks and cycling activities: Special Ekamra Walks and a cycle trail will offer delegates an opportunity to experience Bhubaneswar's heritage and public spaces while promoting walking, cycling and non-motorised mobility. Odisha experience sharing: Odisha will contribute its experience in bus modernisation, regional mobility planning and urban service delivery, linking the national deliberations with local implementation and citizen needs.

Mission Shakti: Mission Shakti's participation will showcase products made by women's self-help groups, highlighting women's entrepreneurship and community-led livelihoods in Odisha. Utkalika: Utkalika will showcase Odisha's rich handicraft traditions, offering delegates a glimpse of the State's craftsmanship and artisan heritage. Boyanika: Boyanika will showcase Odisha's handloom legacy, celebrating the skills of its weavers and the diversity of its textile traditions. Koraput Coffee: Koraput Coffee will introduce delegates to Odisha's distinctive coffee, highlighting the produce and livelihoods associated with the Koraput region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)