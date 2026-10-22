From Sleeper Chair To Living Room Sofa: JASIWAY Expands Its Signature Tartan Plaid Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, WY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JASIWAY is extending its tartan plaid furniture design from a versatile convertible sleeper chair to a new 82.7-inch living room sofa, bringing a familiar chestnut-brown pattern into a larger seating format. The new sofa builds on the design direction of the brand's established 4-in-1 plaid sleeper chair, combining wool-blend upholstery, a solid wood frame, removable and washable upholstery covers, and a seven-layer seat cushion construction designed to balance cloud-like softness with lasting support.

The expansion connects two distinct furniture needs through a shared aesthetic. The sleeper chair offers a flexible solution for compact spaces and occasional overnight guests, while the new sofa brings the same heritage-inspired plaid into the center of the living room. Together, the designs demonstrate how a recognizable upholstery pattern can adapt to different room sizes, seating arrangements, and everyday routines without losing its character.

JASIWAY's tartan plaid sleeper chair is available through Wayfair, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the brand's own website. Its established retail presence provides the backdrop for the new sofa, which extends the same warm, traditional design language into a full-size living room piece.









From Convertible Sleeper Chair to Living Room Sofa

The Tartan Plaid Sleeper Chair combines a classic chestnut-brown plaid appearance with a convertible design that serves four functions: a chair, a chaise lounge, a recliner, and a sleeping surface. Rather than reserving its usefulness for overnight visitors, the chair can serve as everyday seating and a place to relax, with the additional flexibility to accommodate guests when needed.

This combination is particularly relevant to studio apartments, home offices, guest rooms, and multipurpose living areas. In smaller homes, furniture often needs to accommodate changing activities without requiring a separate piece for every purpose. A convertible sleeper chair can help make better use of available floor space while maintaining the appearance of a considered, permanent furnishing.

The tartan upholstery gives the chair a visual identity beyond its convertible function. Its intersecting lines and warm brown tones evoke traditional plaid textiles, while the compact silhouette and contrasting wood and metal details help it fit into a range of contemporary residential interiors. It can stand alone as an accent piece or work alongside other furnishings that share its warm palette.









Bringing Tartan Plaid Into the Living Room

JASIWAY has now carried this design direction into a larger format with its new Tartan Plaid Sofa with Wool-Blend Upholstery. Measuring 82.7 inches wide, the sofa brings the chestnut tartan pattern into the main seating area of a living room, where its proportions, upholstery, and wood frame can help establish the room's overall character.

The development is not simply a matter of scaling up a chair. A convertible sleeper chair is often selected for its flexibility and ability to serve several purposes in a limited footprint. A full-size sofa, by contrast, commonly becomes the visual and functional anchor of a living room. By applying the same plaid design to both, JASIWAY creates a connection between these furniture roles while allowing each piece to meet a different need.

The sofa features wool-blend plaid upholstery in a chestnut-brown palette, bringing together warm brown, beige, and darker intersecting lines. The pattern adds texture and visual depth, making it suitable for rooms that combine traditional furniture with contemporary accessories. Its heritage-inspired appearance can complement transitional, rustic, and mid-century-influenced interiors, particularly those incorporating natural wood, woven rugs, cream-colored walls, and understated decorative accents.

A solid wood frame reinforces the sofa's traditional material character. Shoppers can choose between natural wood and walnut finishes, offering two different ways to coordinate the frame with existing furnishings. The natural finish introduces a lighter wood tone, while walnut provides a deeper, richer contrast to the chestnut upholstery. Both preserve the relationship between the patterned fabric and the warmth of wood.

Comfort is another important part of the new sofa's design. Its seven-layer front seat cushion construction combines different materials to create a layered sitting experience rather than relying on a single type of filling. The arrangement begins with a plush fiber-quilted top designed to provide a soft, cloud-like surface. Beneath it, three distinct latex layers serve complementary roles: an upper responsive latex layer for pressure relief, a transition latex layer intended to help distribute weight, and a center resilient latex layer that contributes a breathable, responsive core.









The remaining layers add further cushioning and structural support. Plush pressure-relief comfort foam provides deeper cushioning, while a high-resilience HR foam core forms a supportive base designed to help resist sagging. At the bottom, bamboo charcoal-infused base foam is intended to support odor and moisture control. The seven layers work together to balance an inviting initial feel with underlying support and resilience.

This construction is designed to offer a soft, cushioned experience without making softness the only consideration. Different people have different comfort preferences, and the way a cushion feels depends on individual expectations as well as how the layers work together. The purpose of the layered design is to combine a plush surface with responsive materials and a more supportive foundation for regular seating.

Practical care is also considered. The sofa's upholstery covers are removable and washable, giving households a way to refresh the fabric as everyday use accumulates. This feature can be particularly useful in living rooms that see frequent use, where patterned upholstery serves both as a design element and as part of the home's daily routine.

A Shared Design Language for Different Spaces

The relationship between the sleeper chair and the sofa extends beyond their shared fabric. It offers a way to approach furniture as a connected collection of pieces rather than a set of unrelated purchases. Someone furnishing a smaller guest room might begin with the convertible chair and later carry the same plaid aesthetic into a living room. Another household might start with the sofa and use a coordinating chair to extend the look into a reading corner or flexible guest area.









In either case, the shared pattern helps create visual continuity without requiring every piece in the room to match. Solid-colored cushions, neutral curtains, natural wood furniture, and woven accessories can complement the plaid without competing with it. The design can also work as a focal point in a more restrained interior, where the upholstery provides much of the room's color and character.

This flexibility gives the tartan design a role in different stages of furnishing a home. The sleeper chair emphasizes adaptability within a smaller space, while the 82.7-inch sofa provides a more substantial seating arrangement for everyday living. Both use a familiar pattern to connect function with visual identity, allowing consumers to consider furniture according to how they live as well as how they want their rooms to look.

The new Chestnut Tartan Plaid Sofa is featured on JASIWAY's direct-to-consumer website, alongside its product details and available frame finishes. The sofa is also listed through Wayfair. Presenting the design through both retail channels gives consumers different ways to discover the product while keeping the focus on the furniture itself and the materials, dimensions, and construction that define it.

JASIWAY's broader convertible seating assortment also includes designs for shoppers who prefer a different upholstery appearance. The Caramel Faux Leather Sleeper Chair offers an alternative to the textured plaid look, pairing a caramel-toned faux leather appearance with a convertible seating format. The option illustrates how the same general furniture concept can be expressed through different materials and interior styles.









Additional designs are featured in JASIWAY's Sleeper Chairs and Chair Beds collection, which brings together convertible seating options for compact rooms, multipurpose spaces, and flexible guest accommodations. Across these designs, configuration, upholstery, and appearance provide different ways to approach the practical challenges of furnishing a home.

By extending its tartan plaid design from a convertible sleeper chair to a full-size living room sofa, JASIWAY is bringing a shared design language into two distinct areas of residential living. The chair provides flexible seating and an additional sleeping option; the sofa establishes a larger everyday seating presence, supported by a solid wood frame, removable and washable upholstery covers, and a seven-layer cushion construction.

The result is a connected approach to furniture design in which classic plaid, warm wood finishes, and practical construction details work together across different formats. Rather than limiting tartan to a single accent piece, JASIWAY's expanded design direction gives the pattern a place in both compact, multipurpose rooms and the central gathering space of the home.

About JASIWAY

JASIWAY is an online furniture brand offering thoughtfully designed furnishings for living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, and other residential spaces. Its collection includes sofas, convertible sleeper chairs, and multifunctional furniture that combines everyday practicality with distinctive design. JASIWAY products are available through its direct-to-consumer website and retail marketplaces, including Wayfair, The Home Depot, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

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