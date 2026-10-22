Keith Gebert Scholarship Invites U.S. Undergraduates To Share Their Mental Health Journeys For New Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Initiative Champions Compassion and Lived Experience in the Pursuit of Healthcare Careers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for the Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health, a new national initiative designed to support undergraduate students dedicated to advancing mental health care, counseling, social work, and community advocacy. The scholarship provides a $1,000 award to a student who can articulate how their personal experiences with mental health have shaped their professional aspirations and commitment to serving others.

Established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Keith Gebert, the scholarship is rooted in the belief that personal adversity can be transformed into a catalyst for positive change. The award honors the legacy of Gebert's late mother, Sandra“Sandy” Gebert, whose life exemplified selflessness and care. By supporting students with a genuine connection to mental health issues-whether through their own lives or those of loved ones-the scholarship aims to foster a new generation of empathetic healthcare leaders.

Who Should Apply

The scholarship is open to all undergraduate students currently enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited college or university in the United States. Ideal candidates are those pursuing degrees in mental health, psychology, social work, nursing, or related healthcare fields, who possess a deep personal understanding of mental health challenges.

Application Details

To apply, students must submit an original essay between 500 and 800 words addressing the following prompt:

“How has your experience with mental health shaped your goals for the future?”

Applicants are encouraged to share authentic narratives that highlight their resilience and explain how these experiences have fueled their desire to support others. Submissions should include a brief introductory section with the applicant's name, current or intended institution, and major.

Key Dates:



Application Deadline: July 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: August 15, 2027

Applications should be sent via email to .... Comprehensive guidelines and resources are available at .

About Keith Gebert

Keith Gebert offers a distinct perspective on success and service. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, he witnessed firsthand the power of sacrifice when his mother stepped away from her career to care for his father following a family tragedy. This early lesson in resilience influenced his professional trajectory in financial services, where he founded RightBridge Financial Group, managing over $100 million in assets, and later established RightBridge Private Capital Group with investments spanning technology, hospitality, and real estate.

Beyond finance, Gebert is deeply committed to philanthropy. He served as one of Make-A-Wish New Jersey's youngest single-member Wish Grantors and has supported numerous organizations, including Staten Island University Hospital, Miami Children's Hospital, and the Tim Tebow Foundation. An ordained minister, bone marrow donor, and advocate for veterans, Gebert retired from financial services in 2024 to dedicate his focus to artificial intelligence and mental health advocacy. His“Beyond Wall Street” philosophy emphasizes that true wealth is measured by health, purpose, relationships, and service to others.

Selection Process

Recipients will be selected based on the sincerity, clarity, and impact of their essays. The selection committee seeks stories that demonstrate not only personal growth but also a clear vision for contributing to the mental health field. The sole winner will be notified directly and publicly recognized on August 15, 2027.

About the Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health

Launched in 2026, the Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health is a non-recurring award created to empower undergraduate students across the United States. By honoring the values of compassion and generosity embodied by Sandra“Sandy” Gebert, the scholarship seeks to encourage students to channel their lived experiences into meaningful careers that provide critical support to communities in need.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Keith Gebert

Organization: Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at