GIL INVESTOR DEADLINE: Gildan Activewear Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses May Seek To Lead The Gildan Activewear Class Action Lawsuit Before December 14, 2026 Deadline - RGRD Law

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: Gildan Activewear manufactures and sells various apparel products.

The Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gildan Activewear did not have adequate internal controls; (ii) Gildan Activewear used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; and (iii) as a result, defendants' statements about Gildan Activewear's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report in which it allegedly announced that it had a short position in Gildan Activewear securities. That same day, Investing.com published an article summarizing the report entitled“Gildan Activewear stock falls after short seller report.” The article stated that the“short seller alleged that Gildan [Activewear] has been 'stuffing' its distributors and customers with excess product beyond underlying end user demand. According to the report, this has created a product overhang worth approximately $500 million, which contrasts with consensus forecasts for 2026.” On this news, the price of Gildan Activewear's NYSE-listed shares declined nearly 19%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Gildan Activewear publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Gildan Activewear class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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