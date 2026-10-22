Transperfect Brings First-Ever College Football Bowl Game To Puerto Rico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACC and Sun Belt Conferences to Play in TransPerfect San Juan Bowl on December 16

Key Takeaways



The inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will take place December 16, 2026, bringing FBS postseason college football to Puerto Rico for the first time.

Teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Sun Belt Conference will compete at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. The game adds major college football to Puerto Rico's rich sporting history and culture.



NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will take place Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, and will be the first-ever NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football bowl game played in Puerto Rico. The matchup will feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Sun Belt Conference.

TransPerfect, the bowl's title sponsor and owner, is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. The company has a significant presence in San Juan, with a major office and four C-level executives who reside in the city. The bowl builds on TransPerfect's college football experience. From 2020 through 2024, the company served as title sponsor of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

The game is expected to attract fans both visiting and local, student-athletes, team personnel, families, and media to the island during the holiday season, while showcasing Puerto Rico's history, distinctive culture, unique cuisine, natural beauty, and prominent role in the growing popularity of Latin music.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated,“Success in both football and in business depends on teams executing at a high level. Puerto Rico enjoys a rich tradition of athletic excellence that includes baseball, basketball, boxing, and more. By introducing the TransPerfect San Juan Bowl, we're excited to add college football to this list-and look forward to creating a memorable experience for student-athletes, fans, and guests.”

“The TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will put San Juan and all of Puerto Rico in the national spotlight, showcasing the history, culture, and attractions that make our capital such a special destination,” said San Juan Mayor Miguel A. Romero Lugo.“This event also validates our investment in renovating Hiram Bithorn Stadium and demonstrates its capacity to host world-class competitions across different sports. Welcoming student-athletes, their families, and fans during the holiday season will create opportunities for our hotels, restaurants, local businesses, and workers, while introducing San Juan to new audiences and giving visitors more reasons to return.”

Hiram Bithorn Stadium, located in the heart of San Juan, has hosted major international sporting events, including the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball games, international soccer, and concerts by prominent local and internationally accomplished artists. The conversion of its playing surface to a football field for this game will produce a world-class experience for players and fans in attendance.

“The ACC is proud to participate in the inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl this December,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.“This new event will provide a memorable postseason experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, while showcasing ACC football in one of college football's most compelling destinations. We appreciate the vision and commitment of TransPerfect and the bowl's leadership, and we look forward to being part of an outstanding celebration of college football in San Juan.”

“As the non-autonomy leader in bowl representation over the past four seasons, we are excited to expand the postseason opportunities for Sun Belt football student-athletes,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.“The inaugural TransPerfect San Juan Bowl will guarantee the Sun Belt a bowl matchup against an autonomy conference opponent, a significant step in strengthening our postseason bowl lineup.”

Additional details, including participating teams, kickoff time, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket availability, will be announced as they are finalized.

For information and updates, visit

About the TransPerfect San Juan Bowl

The TransPerfect San Juan Bowl is a postseason NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) game featuring teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Sun Belt Conference. Debuting December 16, 2026, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it brings FBS postseason football to the island for the first time. For more information, visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

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