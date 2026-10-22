Global Telehealth Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI And Cloud-Based Care Drive 23% CAGR Toward USD 1.20 Trillion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-based delivery, AI integration and remote patient monitoring drive adoption, while services lead by product and North America dominates.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Telehealth Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth market was valued at USD 152.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.00% during 2026-2035, reaching USD 1.20 trillion by 2035. Market expansion is supported by rising demand for remote healthcare access, increasing chronic disease prevalence, shortages of healthcare professionals, and the rapid adoption of digital health technologies worldwide.

Telehealth is reshaping healthcare delivery across hospitals, clinics, long term care centers, and home settings. Remote clinical consultations, digital monitoring, and virtual care platforms are improving access to patient-centered services while helping healthcare providers manage capacity constraints. Technological advancements, including AI integration and connected health solutions, are also enhancing clinical efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, patient engagement, and care coordination.

Key Market Insights



The cloud-based segment accounted for more than 45% of the market during the historical period and is likely to remain the leading delivery mode.

Radiology represented approximately 12% of the market during the historical period, positioning it as a leading disease area.

North America held more than 46% of global revenue during the historical period. Services led the product category with a share of about 47% during the historical period.

Telehealth Market Growth Drivers

Demand for remote consultations and chronic disease management continues to accelerate telehealth adoption. Healthcare systems are investing in scalable virtual care solutions to expand coverage, improve operational efficiency, and address workforce shortages. AI-driven platforms are strengthening patient assessment, monitoring, workflow automation, and population health management.

Funding activity is supporting further innovation. In March 2026, eMed raised USD 200 million, achieving a valuation exceeding USD 2 billion. The investment is intended to expand its AI-driven population health platform and employer-focused telehealth payment systems, supporting next-generation virtual care delivery and broader ecosystem development.

Cross-border expansion is another significant market trend. In February 2026, Hims & Hers completed its USD 1.15 billion acquisition of Eucalyptus, extending telehealth services across Australia, Europe, and Asia. The transaction strengthens international market penetration, digital care accessibility, and patient engagement across multiple healthcare systems.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product into hardware, software, services, remote patient monitoring devices, real time interactions, store and forward solutions, monitors, device positioning solutions, and medical peripheral devices such as blood pressure meters, weighing scales, pulse oximeters, and peak flow meters.

Delivery modes include cloud-based and on-premises solutions, while revenue models comprise Subscription-based, One-time Purchase, and Pay-Per-Use options. Key applications include teleconsultation, patient monitoring, and Tele-ICU services.

Disease areas covered by the report include general medicine, psychiatry, radiology, endocrinology, dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, oncology, dental care, and gynecology. End users include healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, long term care centers, healthcare consumers, private payers, and public payers.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is anticipated to maintain its leading position due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high digital technology adoption, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and widespread use of connected health platforms. These conditions have enabled extensive virtual care integration across hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings.

Europe and Asia Pacific also present substantial growth opportunities as healthcare organizations increase investment in remote care infrastructure and digital therapeutics. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to benefit from expanding connectivity, growing demand for specialist access, and efforts to improve healthcare delivery in underserved locations.

Competitive Landscape

Teladoc Health Inc. provides integrated virtual care across general health, chronic disease management, mental health, and hospital services. Its AI-enabled Virtual Sitter supports patient monitoring and safety across healthcare systems.

Eli Lilly & Company participates in digital healthcare through LillyDirect, which connects patients with providers and supports direct-to-consumer medication delivery. AP Companies Group delivers telemedicine, remote medical consultations, and cross-border healthcare assistance through an international provider network.

Cigna Healthcare offers insurance and digital care services, including E-Treatment through MDLIVE. The service supports virtual clinical assessments, diagnosis, and access to urgent care across multiple conditions.

Other prominent telehealth market participants include American Well (Amwell), Omniva Telehealth, OSP, Dafodill, Avenga, PracticeSuite Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Cabot Technology Solutions, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and GlobalMed.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates telehealth market size, growth forecasts, product demand, delivery modes, revenue models, disease areas, applications, end users, and regional performance. It also examines patent activity, funding and investment trends, unmet needs, market challenges, and strategic initiatives. Partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are assessed to determine how competitive strategies are influencing market development through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Telehealth Market Overview

3.1 Global Telehealth Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Telehealth Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Telehealth Market Landscape (Top 5 Companies)

5.1 Global Telehealth Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global Telehealth Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Product

5.2.2 Analysis by Disease Area

5.2.3 Analysis by Application

6 Global Telehealth Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Telehealth Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Global Telehealth Market by Product

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Hardware

7.1.2.1 Monitors

7.1.2.2 Medical Peripheral Devices

7.1.2.2.1 Blood Pressure Meters

7.1.2.2.2 Weighing Scales

7.1.2.2.3 Pulse Oximeters

7.1.2.2.4 Peak Flow Meters

7.1.2.2.5 Others

7.1.2.3 Device Positioning Solutions

7.1.2.4 Other Devices

7.1.3 Software

7.1.4 Services

7.1.4.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

7.1.4.2 Real Time Interactions

7.1.4.3 Store And Forward

7.1.4.4 Other Services

7.2 Global Telehealth Market by Delivery Mode

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Cloud-based

7.2.3 On-premises

7.3 Global Telehealth Market by Revenue Model

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Subscription-based

7.3.3 One-time Purchase

7.3.4 Pay-Per-Use

7.4 Global Telehealth Market by Disease Area

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 General Medicine

7.4.3 Psychiatry

7.4.4 Radiology

7.4.5 Endocrinology

7.4.6 Dermatology

7.4.7 Gastroenterology

7.4.8 Neurology

7.4.9 Cardiology

7.4.10 Oncology

7.4.11 Dental

7.4.12 Gynecology

7.4.13 Others

7.5 Global Telehealth Market by Application

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Teleconsultation

7.5.3 Patient Monitoring

7.5.4 Tele-ICU

7.5.5 Others

7.6 Global Telehealth Market by End User

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Healthcare Providers

7.6.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.6.2.2 Long Term Care Centers

7.6.3 Healthcare Consumers

7.6.4 Payers

7.6.4.1 Private Payers

7.6.4.2 Public Payers

7.6.5 Others

7.7 Global Telehealth Market by Region

7.7.1 Market Overview

7.7.2 North America

7.7.3 Europe

7.7.4 Asia Pacific

7.7.5 Latin America

7.7.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Telehealth Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Market by Product

8.2 Market by Delivery Mode

8.3 Market by Revenue Model

8.4 Market by Disease Area

8.5 Market by Application

8.6 Market by End User

8.7 Market by Country

8.7.1 United States of America

8.7.1.1 United States of America Telehealth Market Size, By Product

8.7.2 Canada

8.7.2.1 Canada Telehealth Market Size, By Product

9 Europe Telehealth Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Market by Product

9.2 Market by Delivery Mode

9.3 Market by Revenue Model

9.4 Market by Disease Area

9.5 Market by Application

9.6 Market by End User

9.7 Market by Country

9.7.1 United Kingdom

9.7.1.1 United Kingdom Telehealth Market Size, By Product

9.7.2 Germany

9.7.2.1 Germany Telehealth Market Size, By Product

9.7.3 France

9.7.3.1 France Telehealth Market Size, By Product

9.7.4 Italy

9.7.4.1 Italy Telehealth Market Size, By Product

9.7.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Telehealth Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Market by Product

10.2 Market by Delivery Mode

10.3 Market by Revenue Model

10.4 Market by Disease Area

10.5 Market by Application

10.6 Market by End User

10.7 Market by Country

10.7.1 China

10.7.1.1 China Telehealth Market Size, By Product

10.7.2 Japan

10.7.2.1 Japan Telehealth Market Size, By Product

10.7.3 India

10.7.3.1 India Telehealth Market Size, By Product

10.7.4 ASEAN

10.7.4.1 ASEAN Telehealth Market Size, By Product

10.7.5 Australia

10.7.5.1 Australia Telehealth Market Size, By Product

10.7.6 Others

11 Latin America Telehealth Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Market by Product

11.2 Market by Delivery Mode

11.3 Market by Revenue Model

11.4 Market by Disease Area

11.5 Market by Application

11.6 Market by End User

11.7 Market by Country

11.7.1 Brazil

11.7.1.1 Brazil Telehealth Market Size, By Product

11.7.2 Argentina

11.7.2.1 Argentina Telehealth Market Size, By Product

11.7.3 Mexico

11.7.3.1 Mexico Telehealth Market Size, By Product

11.7.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Telehealth Market (2019-2035)

12.1 Market by Product

12.2 Market by Delivery Mode

12.3 Market by Revenue Model

12.4 Market by Disease Area

12.5 Market by Application

12.6 Market by End User

12.7 Market by Country

12.7.1 Saudi Arabia

12.7.1.1 Saudi Arabia Telehealth Market Size, By Product

12.7.2 United Arab Emirates

12.7.2.1 United Arab Emirates Telehealth Market Size, By Product

12.7.3 Nigeria

12.7.3.1 Nigeria Telehealth Market Size, By Product

12.7.4 South Africa

12.7.4.1 South Africa Telehealth Market Size, By Product

12.7.5 Others

13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 US FDA

13.3 EU EMA

13.4 INDIA CDSCO

13.5 JAPAN PMDA

13.6 Others

14 Patent Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

14.2 Analysis by Publication Year

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Patent Age

14.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

14.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14.7 Analysis by Key Players

15 Grant Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Year

15.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

15.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

15.4 Analysis by Grant Product/Service

15.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

15.6 Analysis by Departments

15.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

16 Funding and Investment Analysis

16.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

16.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

16.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

16.4 Analysis by Leading Players

16.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

16.6 Analysis by Geography

17 Strategic Initiatives (Top 5 Companies)

17.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

17.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

17.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

17.4 Analysis by Leading Players

17.5 Analysis by Geography

18 Supplier Landscape

18.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

18.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

18.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

18.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

18.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

18.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

18.2 Teladoc Health Inc.

18.3 Eli Lilly & Company

18.4 AP Companies Group

18.5 Cigna Healthcare

18.6 American Well (Amwell)

18.7 Omniva Telehealth

18.8 OSP

18.9 Dafodill

18.10 Avenga

18.11 PracticeSuite Inc.

18.12 AMD Global Telemedicine

18.13 Cabot Technology Solutions

18.14 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

18.15 GlobalMed

18.16 Company Analysis Framework

18.16.1 Financial Analysis

18.16.2 Product/Service Portfolio

18.16.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

18.16.4 Company News and Developments

18.16.5 Certifications

19 Global Telehealth Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

19.1 Overview

19.2 Potential Distributors

19.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

20 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



Companies Featured



Teladoc Health Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

AP Companies Group Cigna Healthcare

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