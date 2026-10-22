Earthcam Premieres Tenth-Generation Procore Integration With Agentic AI And Visual Intelligence For Construction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, today premiered the tenth generation of its Procore integration at Procore Groundbreak 2026. The integration puts jobsite visual intelligence into more Procore workflows, giving project teams faster answers, automated visual documentation and far less manual handling of photos and data.

For 23 years, EarthCam has collaborated with Procore to integrate clients' high-quality visual data from their jobsite cameras. EarthCam imagery and AI detection metadata are easily shared into Procore, including equipment counts, weather and safety advisories from automated Daily Logs. With the latest integration, critical answers can now be delivered via Procore Datagrid. Stakeholders can ask about equipment, deliveries or PPE violations and see field conditions alongside other project records, without searching individual logs.

“Every day for four years, EarthCam has been my project management 'command center' within Procore,” said Kevin James, project executive/manager at Aventon Companies.“I can zoom all the way into every corner of my jobsite and share important shots quickly - with the right teams, and to the right area of Procore. EarthCam even developed custom functions specifically for my workflow.”

For clients who require bespoke functionality and custom software integrations, EarthCam builds dedicated solutions that connect visual data with specialized Procore workflows, ERPs, CRMs and other enterprise systems. With DroneDeploy now part of Procore, EarthCam's DroneDeploy integration pairs continuous ground-level imagery with aerial reality capture for a more complete project record.

New features for the tenth-generation integration:



Scheduled Milestone Snapshots are automatically uploaded on target dates. Images with a schedule overlay are labeled with the date, task name and site conditions for every milestone.

Punch List items and Inspections can be populated with EarthCam imagery directly, so conditions can immediately be seen without downloading and reuploading photos. Procore Observation Markers appear on the EarthCam archive timeline, letting users jump to the moment an issue was logged and review what happened before and after.

Additional detections include:



Trench Safety Detection

Housekeeping Hazard Detections

Delivery Verification Dump Truck Analysis

“For two decades, EarthCam has fueled Procore with high-quality visual data, helping the construction industry significantly increase its return on investment,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam.“Our tenth-generation integration carries that mission into agentic AI and beyond with the deepest, most valuable connection with Procore yet.”

These additions build on EarthCam's industry-leading Procore integration, which already shares imagery to more than 23 areas of Procore, automates uploads with AI-enriched metadata to 10 Daily Log areas, embeds live cameras in the Procore dashboard and supports sign-in with Procore credentials. Streamlined setup now makes it faster to configure integrations and share imagery across large portfolios of Procore projects.

EarthCam's Control Center 9 software platform powers these innovations, bringing live video, high-resolution imagery, AI analytics and automated reporting together in one visual environment.

To see the tenth-generation integration in action, visit EarthCam's exhibit #1013 at Procore Groundbreak 2026 or EarthCam.net/procore.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam®, headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety and understand risk. With the industry's highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more and worry less.

EarthCam's 30-year legacy of construction project documentation includes: One World Trade Center, One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, FIFA Qatar Stadiums, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Statue of Liberty Museum, the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum, and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

Attachments



Share EarthCam data into 23 different areas of Procore Populate Procore's Punch List with EarthCam visual data

CONTACT: Kevin McGarr EarthCam 201-488-1111...