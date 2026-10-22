Success Of The Tenth Capital Increase Reserved For Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Almost one employee out of two globally and two out of three employees in France subscribed to the operation, which allows them to benefit from a 30% discount on the share price. In total, more than 2,500 employees across 15 countries took part, for a total amount of €40.8 million.

With this tenth employee capital increase reserved for employees, Amundi confirms its commitment to employee share ownership.

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi, commented:“Our employees are at the heart of Amundi's long-term development and success. Employee share ownership is an effective way to share with them the value they help create every day, to enable them to benefit directly from the company's financial performance, and to strengthen their sense of belonging. The high level of participation demonstrates their confidence in the Group's strategy and future.”

Carried out under the legal authorisations approved by the Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2025, this transaction will result in the creation of 613,300 new shares, representing approximately 0.3% of capital before the transaction. Its impact on earnings per share will remain very limited.

Post this transaction, employees will hold approximately 2.5% of Amundi's capital, compared with 2.2% previously.





About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors...) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets2.

Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society.





1 Source: IPE (( Top 500 Asset Managers )) published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025

2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

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22.10.2026 - PR - Success of the tenth capital increase reserved for employees