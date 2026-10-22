PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS THE REVOLUTION PRO X SE, A WIRELESS CONTROLLER THAT ADJUSTS JOYSTICK SENSITIVITY

Officially licensed by XBOX, the REVOLUTION PRO X – Special Edition combines joysticks with adjustable tension, Hall Effect technology and highly responsive micro-switches to deliver precise, customizable control on XBOX, PC, and Smart TVs.

Lesquin (France), October 22, 2026 – NACON, a major video game publisher and designer of premium gaming accessories, announces the availability of the REVOLUTION PRO X – SE, its new officially licensed XBOX* wireless precision controller. It is available now across Europe and on the nacongaming.com website.

Watch the announcement trailer of the REVOLUTION PRO X – Special Edition:

Designed for competitive online gaming (FPS, TPS, racing games, and extraction shooters), the REVOLUTION PRO X – SE allows players on PC, XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, and Smart TVs to fine-tune their controls to suit their playstyle. Its control ring lets you adjust the mechanical tension of the joysticks with a single gesture to prioritize either fast movements or precise aiming, depending on the situation.

The REVOLUTION PRO X – SE features a minimalist design inspired by Hell is Us art style. It incorporates Hall Effect joysticks, buttons and instant triggers equipped with micro-switch, as well as two programmable shortcut buttons on the back. On PC, it can be used in wired mode with a 1,000 Hz polling rate, corresponding to a claimed latency of 1 ms, to prioritize responsiveness.

“With the REVOLUTION PRO X – SE, we wanted to offer a full-featured precision controller at a competitive price,” says Yannick Allaert, Director of the Accessories Division at NACON.“Its joystick tension adjustment, Hall Effect sensors, and micro-switch combine technologies designed to allow every player to tailor their controls to their playing style.”

The REVOLUTION PRO X – SE is available now across Europe and on the official nacongaming.com website at a RRP of €129.99 / £109.99.

About NACON

NACON is a BIGBEN Group company founded in 2019 to optimize its strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 40 years of expertise on serving gamers. This new unified hub strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating unique competitive advantages.

*XBOX, XBOX Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All Rights Reserved

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