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Mortgage Rates Decrease To 7.32%


Date: 2026-10-22 12:02:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 7.32%.

“The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined this week, offering some relief to prospective homebuyers,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

News Facts

  • The 30-year FRM averaged 7.32% as of October 22, 2026, down from last week when it averaged 7.40%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.19%.
  • The 15-year FRM averaged 6.68%, down from last week when it averaged 6.71%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.44%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mollie Laniado
(571) 382-1784
...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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