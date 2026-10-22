First Orion ENRICH® Named“Telecommunications Solution Of The Year” In 10Th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Honoring Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in Transparency in Communication® and Branded Communications solutions, today announced that ENRICH® has been named“Telecommunications Solution of the Year” in the 10th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, the annual program recognizes leading companies, technologies, and products across the global wireless and mobile market.

First Orion's ENRICH® Branded Messaging helps businesses reach customers through two-way Rich Communication Services (RCS) conversations, using a verified business identity. ENRICH lets businesses display their verified business identity directly in the customer's native messaging app. Each interaction prominently features the organization's verified name, logo, and brand profile, helping customers confidently identify legitimate business communications while supporting stronger brand recognition and trust.

ENRICH also lets organizations move beyond traditional text messaging with rich, interactive customer experiences that can include high-resolution images, videos, carousels, suggested replies, action buttons, and downloadable content. Customers can engage directly within their native messaging application without a separate app.

ENRICH extends First Orion's trusted communications strategy beyond voice. INFORM® Branded Calling helps businesses establish a recognizable identity when calling customers, while ENRICH brings branded identity to mobile messaging. Together, these capabilities help businesses create a more consistent and recognizable experience across voice and messaging.

“As RCS becomes more widely available across devices, businesses have an opportunity to rethink what mobile messaging can deliver,” said Josh Whitehurst, Head of Product, First Orion.“ENRICH brings verified identity and richer interactions into the messaging experience, helping businesses become more recognizable and giving customers greater context about who is communicating with them. We're honored to have that work recognized by Mobile Breakthrough.”

Now celebrating its 10th year, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program marks a decade of recognizing the companies, technologies, and leaders driving mobile and wireless innovation. Over those ten years, the program has tracked the industry's evolution from the smartphone app economy to an era defined by 5G, connected devices at massive scale, and intelligence built directly into the device.

Categories in the 2026 program span Mobile AI, 5G and Private Networks, Mobile Device Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet of Things and Smart City, Mobile Security, Mobile Commerce, and more. This milestone year attracted thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries worldwide, a fitting reflection of the global reach the program has built over the past decade.

“First Orion's ENRICH is helping restore trust in business messaging. As consumers receive increasing numbers of anonymous texts, phishing attempts, and fraudulent communications, distinguishing legitimate businesses from bad actors has become increasingly difficult,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough.“By combining verified business identity with rich, interactive messaging and a consistent branded experience across voice and messaging, First Orion is helping businesses create more recognizable and engaging customer communications.”

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communication®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

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About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information, visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.