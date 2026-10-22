WAVERS By DOUGHBRIK's Accelerates International Growth With 14-Country European Retail Rollout Through NORMAL

The founder-led snack brand expands its international footprint with a European launch of its 80g product, with manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

- Adam Thor CohenWINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tastemaker Food Products Co., the company behind WAVERS by DOUGHBRIK'S, today announced a major milestone in its international expansion with the launch of WAVERS across NORMAL 's European retail network, spanning more than 1,000 stores in 14 countries. The partnership represents a major milestone in WAVERS' international growth strategy, introducing the brand to new consumers through NORMAL's rapidly expanding European retail network.The phased rollout began the week of October 19 in Denmark, with Norway, Sweden and Finland scheduled to follow during the week of October 26. The remaining markets-the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania-are scheduled to begin rolling out the week of November 2. WAVERS will introduce its European 80g snack format at participating NORMAL stores, with availability varying by market and location."Expanding WAVERS across 14 European countries represents a defining milestone in our vision to build a globally recognized snack brand," said Adam Thor Cohen, Co-Founder of WAVERS by DOUGHBRIK'S. "Our partnership with NORMAL provides an extraordinary platform to introduce WAVERS to millions of new consumers, supported by our expanding European production and distribution infrastructure. This launch marks an important step in our ambition to establish WAVERS as a globally recognized snack brand, bringing our distinctive products and bold flavors to consumers across international markets."Founded in Denmark in 2013, NORMAL combines everyday essentials and established brands with a changing selection of products at consistently low prices. Its focus on product discovery provides WAVERS with an opportunity to reach European consumers seeking new and innovative snack options.Building a European Platform for GrowthThe launch is supported by WAVERS' expanded European manufacturing capabilities, providing a scalable regional production platform to serve retail partners and support continued international growth.Co-founded by consumer packaged goods industry veterans Adam Thor Cohen and Jerry Bello alongside content creator and entrepreneur David Dobrik, WAVERS combines extensive snack industry experience with a distinctive approach to product development, branding and consumer engagement.Inspired by Doughbrik's Pizza, WAVERS brings bold flavor profiles, a distinctive crispy texture and an innovative approach to snacking. The brand continues to focus on product innovation and developing snack offerings designed to appeal to consumers across international markets.The NORMAL rollout represents another significant step in WAVERS' expanding international distribution strategy. Supported by growing retail relationships, regional production capabilities and a developing network of international partners, the brand continues to establish the infrastructure necessary to serve consumers across multiple global markets.About WAVERS by DOUGHBRIK'SWAVERS by DOUGHBRIK'S is an innovative snack brand developed by Tastemaker Food Products Co. and co-founded by Adam Thor Cohen, Jerry Bello and David Dobrik. Inspired by Doughbrik's Pizza, WAVERS combines bold flavor innovation, a distinctive crispy texture and a growing portfolio of snack products designed for today's consumers. Through strategic retail partnerships, international manufacturing capabilities and continued product development, WAVERS is building a globally recognized consumer snack brand.For more information, visit .About NORMALFounded in Denmark in 2013, NORMAL is one of Europe's fastest-growing retail chains, operating more than 1,000 stores across 14 European countries. Known for its innovative retail concept, consistently low prices, and ever-changing assortment of everyday essentials and exciting new products, NORMAL has transformed the traditional shopping experience. With a focus on discovery, accessibility, and exceptional value, NORMAL introduces consumers to a diverse selection of established and emerging international brands. Its rapidly expanding European footprint provides a powerful platform for bringing innovative consumer products to millions of shoppers across the continent.For more information, visit .International Sales:Eugenia SchlitterCCO | Co-FounderBluewave Exports+1 (267) 872-9590 / +52 (55) 8533-5980...4455 Willard AveChevy Chase, MD 20815Domestic Sales:Chris OrlandDomestic Vice President of SalesTastemaker Food Co. / WAVERS by DOUGHBRIK'S407-455-1772......

Jessica Belvedere

Capital Q Ventures

+1 407-307-2277

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WAVERS by DOUGHBRIK'S Accelerates International Growth With 14-Country European Retail Rollout Through NORMAL News Provided By Capital Q Ventures Inc. October 22, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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