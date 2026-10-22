Jopat Games Launches Connect The Dots And Initial Reactions

Connect the Dots and Initial Reactions

Fun with Connect the Dots

Initial Reactions Example Round

Chicago-based company expands its lineup with two party games priced at $19.99 each

- Chris Savino, founder of JoPat Games

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JoPat Games has released Connect the Dots and Initial Reactions, adding two party games to its lineup following the debut of its crossword-inspired game, Cross Spin. Both titles launched in October 2026 and accommodate up to 10 players.

The releases introduce two different gameplay formats. Connect the Dots centers on word associations and matching responses, while Initial Reactions combines written responses to prompts with letter requirements determined by dice.

Connect the Dots

Connect the Dots is designed for 2–10 players, ages 10 and up, and has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $19.99. Players begin with two Launchpoint cards and attempt to identify a connection between them. When players' answers differ, those responses replace the original starting points. Players then repeat the process, attempting to find a shared association between the new answers. This sequence continues for three rounds as players work toward a match. Each player earns points on their speed of match and the player with the most points after 10 rounds is the victor.

Initial Reactions

Initial Reactions is an adult party game designed for 3–10 players and has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $19.99. Players respond to fun prompts by creating acronyms using starting letters determined by a dice roll. Players develop the responses to present to the HPIC, or Head Player In Charge, who votes for their favorite answer of the round. Each player takes turns becoming the HPIC and the winner is the person with the most first place votes. The format combines humor and wordplay with letter constraints, requiring players to adapt their answers to the letters rolled while still trying to come up with a clever or amusing submission.

Availability

Connect the Dots and Initial Reactions are available now through Amazon, TikTok Shop, Faire, and JoPatGames.

ABOUT JOPAT GAMES

JoPat Games is a Chicago-based game company dedicated to creating easy-to-learn, fun-to-play games that bring friends and families together. Founded by Chris Savino, the company debuted with Cross Spin, a crossword-inspired game also available as a daily web puzzle and mobile app. With Connect the Dots and Initial Reactions, JoPat Games continues expanding its lineup of creative, approachable games designed to make every game night more memorable. Learn more at JoPatGames.

Chris Savino

JoPat Games

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JoPat Games Launches Connect the Dots and Initial Reactions News Provided By JoPat Games October 22, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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