Chic US-Based Women's Fashion Retailer Finds A New Home Through Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!

- Alex Mylonas, Business Broker TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began in the basement of a stay-at-home mother with an eye for fashion has now transitioned into a 13-year eCommerce success story.Magnolia Boutique, a U.S.-based women's fashion retailer known for affordable, trend-driven apparel and a distinctive casual-chic aesthetic, has been acquired by Roy Laniado from founder Susan DelPriore in a transaction brokered by Alex Mylonas of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.This acquisition marks a significant transition. For a brand that grew from a small entrepreneurial venture into an established online retailer with its own warehouse, fulfillment infrastructure, merchandising operation, and loyal customer base, this new chapter is the culmination of years of hard work.A Fashion Business Built from the Ground UpIn 2013, Susan DelPriore saw an opportunity hiding in plain sight. Drawing on her previous experience as a clothing buyer, she recognized that busy women wanted fashionable, coordinated outfits without spending hours searching through malls or paying luxury prices.From her home basement, DelPriore began building Magnolia Boutique around a simple concept: to make discovering stylish, wearable fashion easier and enjoyable.This early vision became the foundation of what Magnolia Boutique is today.Over the years, the company has expanded its product assortment, strengthened its digital presence, and moved into a dedicated warehouse space where its team could manage merchandising, photography, styling, inventory, and fulfillment under one roof.A Curated Style Without the Luxury Price TagRather than competing as a mass-market retailer, Magnolia Boutique carved out its own identity through careful curation and a recognizable mix of bohemian, contemporary, and casual-chic fashion.Its catalog spans dresses, tops, sweaters, jewelry, hats, and accessories. Shoppers can move easily between relaxed basics, graphic tees, seasonal pieces, and statement apparel.Frequent new arrivals have helped the brand remain responsive to changing consumer preferences while giving customers a reason to return regularly.More Than Just A Fashion StorefrontBehind Magnolia Boutique's customer-facing experience is an established eCommerce operation built over more than a decade.The company's internal capabilities extend beyond purchasing inventory. Products are selected, styled, photographed, marketed, stored, packed, and shipped through a coordinated operating structure developed through years of hands-on experience.That infrastructure, combined with the company's history and established brand identity, made Magnolia Boutique an attractive opportunity for a buyer looking to acquire an operating fashion business with a strong market history.“Magnolia Boutique had something that cannot be created overnight: authenticity, history, and a brand identity shaped through more than a decade of direct connection with its customers,” said Alex Mylonas, broker at Website Closers.“Susan built the company one stage at a time, from a basement operation into a mature eCommerce business. Our role was to help preserve that value by finding a buyer who could appreciate what had already been built while seeing the opportunity ahead.”Passing the Brand to Its Next OwnerFor buyer Roy Laniado, the acquisition offers the opportunity to inherit an established platform rather than build one from scratch.With more than a decade of brand development already behind it, Magnolia Boutique enters its next stage with a recognizable identity, broad merchandise assortment, operating infrastructure, and a history of serving women seeking accessible fashion.Magnolia Boutique has a genuine story behind it, and it is one of the things that made the opportunity especially compelling for the buyer. The strong foundation, from the brand itself to the merchandising and customer experience, will allow the buyer to find new ways to introduce Magnolia to more customers.A Founder's Journey Comes Full CircleFor Susan DelPriore, the sale represents far more than a business transaction. It is the culmination of a 13-year entrepreneurial journey that began at home and grew through persistence, fashion expertise, and a close understanding of the customer.Website Closers worked with both parties to manage the transaction and support the transfer of a business with more than a decade of operating history.For broker Alex Mylonas, the transaction demonstrated the importance of looking beyond financial statements when evaluating founder-led consumer brands.“The strongest eCommerce businesses often have a story embedded in their value,” Mylonas said.“In Magnolia's case, that story includes 13 years of merchandising decisions, customer relationships, operational refinement, and brand development. Those intangible assets matter, and they played an important role in bringing buyer and seller together.”With the transaction complete, Magnolia Boutique moves forward under new ownership while carrying with it the entrepreneurial spirit that shaped the company from its earliest days.What started as one woman's effort to make fashion more accessible has become an enduring eCommerce brand, and its next chapter now begins with a new owner positioned to build upon that legacy.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!About Magnolia BoutiqueMagnolia Boutique is a U.S.-based online women's fashion retailer founded in 2013. The company specializes in affordable, trend-driven apparel and accessories with a contemporary, bohemian, and casual-chic aesthetic. Its product assortment includes dresses, tops, denim, outerwear, footwear, jewelry, handbags, and seasonal fashion curated to help women create distinctive everyday looks with ease.About Website ClosersWebsite Closers is one of the world's largest and most trusted online business brokerages, specializing in selling digital businesses across various industries. With a team of experienced brokers, Website Closers is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring successful transactions for business owners looking to sell their online companies.Broker ContactAlex Mylonasbroker/alex-mylonas/305-680-7283ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Chic US-based Women's Fashion Retailer Finds A New Home Through Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers October 22, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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