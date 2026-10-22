Website Closers Successfully Handles The Sale Of Emerging Artificial Intelligence Company Annieai

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The opportunity was not simply to build another interface around generative AI, but to create something closer to an actual member of the working environment.

- Paul Vartanian, business broker at Website ClosersTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AnnieAI, an autonomous AI executive assistant built to help professionals move from simple LLM conversations to completed work, has been acquired by United Computer Products Inc. The transaction was brokered by Paul Vartanian of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The sale gives AnnieAI a new home at a time when business users are asking more of artificial intelligence than polished answers and generated text. Increasingly, executives, operators, advisors, and consultants want systems that can actually take work off their desks.That is the problem AnnieAI was built to solve.From AI Conversations to Actual Project ExecutionFounded by Peter Fuller, AnnieAI was designed as a working executive assistant rather than a traditional chatbot. Think of having your own virtual assistant that is an AI instead of a human.Users can interact with the platform through text, email, phone, web chat, and Slack while maintaining continuity across those channels. The system can support research, meeting preparation, document creation, summaries, communications, reminders, presentations, visuals, calendar tasks, referrals, and other day to day business workflows.The defining idea behind AnnieAI is simple: AI should not stop at suggesting what to do next.Annie is built to help carry the work forward from simple LLM conversations to actual project execution.Built for People Who Need More Than Just a ChatbotFor many busy professionals, the value of an executive assistant is immeasurable.A good assistant understands priorities, remembers previous conversations, anticipates what matters, and reduces the number of small decisions competing for attention. AnnieAI applies that same philosophy to an AI-powered environment.The platform can connect with calendars, email, documents, and related business tools, while preserving user control over sensitive actions, secured transactions, and account access. That combination allows Annie to provide meaningful support without treating automation as an all or nothing proposition.Most of AnnieAI's audience includes business owners, consultants, executives, advisors, and other professionals whose time is often divided across communication, administration, research, and higher level decision making.A Business Built Around AI ExecutionFor founder Peter C. Fuller, AnnieAI represented a bet on where business software was heading.The opportunity was not simply to build another interface around generative AI, but to create something closer to an actual member of the working environment.“The idea behind Annie was always about usefulness,” said Fuller.“People do not need another tool that gives them more things to read or more steps to manage. They need help getting work done. We wanted Annie to feel less like software you operate and more like a virtual assistant you can actually delegate work to.”This focus gave the company a clear identity in a crowded AI market. While many products compete around model performance or content generation, AnnieAI has centered its value proposition around reducing workload and helping business owners execute their goals.Finding the Right Buyer for an AI BusinessBusinesses built around emerging technology such as AI can present a particular challenge when they go to market.The value is rarely contained in one metric. Buyers need to understand the product, the intellectual property, the operating model, the customer use case, and where the technology can go next. In a fast moving category such as AI, positioning the company clearly can be just as important as introducing it to the right buyer.That became an important part of Website Closers' role in the AnnieAI transaction.“AnnieAI had a very clear reason for existing,” said Paul Vartanian, experienced broker at Website Closers who was the primary driving force behind this sale.“AnnieAI was built around a real business problem: professionals have too much work crossing their desks and not enough time to manage it all. Our job was to make sure qualified buyers understood both what had already been built and where the opportunity could go under new ownership.”Vartanian worked with the parties through the sale process, helping position the business, manage buyer conversations, navigate diligence, and maintain momentum throughout the closing.Navigating A New Chapter For The OwnerFor United Computer Products Inc., the acquisition of AnnieAI provides an opportunity to take ownership of an established AI product built around practical business use.The company inherited a platform designed not only to answer simple questions, but to execute work without costing an arm and a leg.“What stood out to us was the practical nature of the product,” said a representative of United Computer Products Inc.“Annie was built around real workflows and real demands on people's time. There is a meaningful opportunity to build on that foundation, and we are excited to take the product into its next stage.”The transaction brings together an existing technology platform and a new owner with the opportunity to expand the business while continuing to provide great service to its existing customers.Why Hiring A Business Broker Such As Website Closers MattersThe AnnieAI sale speaks to a larger issue facing founders in fast moving digital markets.Building a valuable technology business is one challenge. Selling it for the right price is another.A founder may understand the product better than anyone, but translating that value into a sale requires a different set of skills.Buyers ask different questions. Diligence can uncover issues that need to be explained. Deal structures evolve. Negotiations can stall. And the right buyer is not always the first one through the door.Website Closers focuses on that part of the process.Its brokers work with owners to prepare businesses for market, present them to qualified acquirers, manage negotiations, coordinate diligence, and help both sides work through the practical issues that arise before a transaction closes.“Business owners who want to sell their companies should not have to navigate this difficult process from scratch. Good representation is about finding the best fit, understanding the business, protecting the seller's time, creating a competitive process where possible, and helping the deal stay on track when the difficult conversations begin. This is where we come in.”, said Vartanian.For owners considering an exit, that experience can be especially valuable in technology categories where buyers may approach the same business from very different strategic and financial perspectives. This is where the expertise of Website Closers come in.Broker ContactPaul Vartanianbroker/paul-vartanian/401-529-8899About Website ClosersAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies. We help owners sell eCommerce companies, SaaS businesses, digital agencies, online service companies, manufacturers, and other technology enabled businesses.Our brokers work with sellers from the earliest stages of valuation and market preparation through buyer qualification, negotiation, due diligence, and closing. By focusing specifically on businesses with a strong digital component, Website Closers helps owners present the full value of what they have built and connect with buyers capable of carrying those businesses forward.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Website Closers Successfully Handles the Sale of Emerging Artificial Intelligence Company AnnieAI News Provided By Website Closers October 22, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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