Best Buy Partners With The Handy Foundation To Expand Creative Career Pathways For California Youth

The Handy Foundation's collaboration with Best Buy builds on Hollywood 101 programming at Teen Tech Centers, expanding access to creative career training, mentorship and apprenticeship preparation for California youth ages 13–21.

Hollywood 101 introduces young people to entertainment careers. The Handy Foundation's expanded partnership with Best Buy Foundation builds on this work with technical training, mentorship and apprenticeship preparation.

Best Buy Foundation and The Handy Foundation partner to expand creative career pathways for California youth ages 13–21 through technology-enabled training, mentorship and apprenticeship preparation.

New program connects young people ages 13-21 with technology-enabled training, mentorship and apprenticeship preparation. Apply now to participate.

- Ri-Karlo Handy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Handy Foundation today announced a collaboration with Best Buy to launch the Creative Careers Workforce Pathway Program, preparing young people ages 13-21 for careers in film, television, digital media and emerging production technologies.

The initiative is expected to serve approximately 200 young people across California through virtual and hybrid learning offered through Best Buy Teen Tech Centers® and the Handy Foundation's network of schools and community partners. Running from October 2026 through September 2027, the program connects career exploration with employer-validated badge certifications, hands-on pre-apprenticeship training, mentorship and preparation for Registered Apprenticeship Programs.

The new program builds on an apprenticeship and workforce-development infrastructure that is already operating at scale. With more than 400 active alumni, the Handy Foundation has placed apprentices across more than 115 film and television productions, and has placed 95 Assistant Editors through California Film Commission Career Pathways. The Handy Foundation is a U.S. Department of Labor and California Division of Apprenticeship Standards registered apprenticeship sponsor, with six registered apprenticeship pathways. California has also invested $1.223 million in Handy Foundation's youth apprenticeship model through the California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship grant.

"Best Buy has made a real commitment to making technology, skills and opportunity accessible to young people, and Handy Foundation has spent years doing the work on the ground - in schools, in communities and directly with employers," said Ri-Karlo Handy, veteran producer, showrunner and Founder/CEO of The Handy Foundation. "That is what makes this partnership such a strong fit. Technology is changing how entertainment is made - from virtual production and motion capture to AI-assisted, cloud and digital workflows - and our shared opportunity is to make sure the next generation is not watching those changes from the sidelines. We want young people to understand the new jobs being created, learn the tools professionals are using now, build real relationships in the industry and be prepared to step into the opportunities that come next."

Participants will begin with Hollywood 101, an introduction to entertainment careers and production fundamentals, before pursuing specialized training in one of four pathways: story editing, production coordination, audio production and podcasting, or virtual production.

Rather than learning software in isolation, participants will use industry-standard tools in projects modeled on real production workflows. Depending on pathway, training may include Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, Pro Tools, DaVinci Resolve, Unreal Engine, Autodesk Maya and Xsens Motion Capture, along with other current production technologies.

The program is designed as a measurable pathway rather than a one-time workshop. Approximately 200 young people will enter through Hollywood 101 career exploration, with participants advancing into Industry Badge Certification Training, immersive Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camps, and Mentorship & Apprenticeship Preparation based on skill completion, eligibility and demonstrated readiness. The goal is to create a clear pathway from a Teen Tech Center or classroom, to an industry credential, to hands-on training, and ultimately to paid Registered Apprenticeship and early career employment.

Those who complete the required credentials may apply for an intensive, 40-hour pre-apprenticeship boot camp designed to simulate professional production environments. Mentorship, career coaching, employer networking, studio and workplace visits, mock interviews and apprenticeship preparation will help participants build both technical competency and the professional relationships required to navigate a relationship-driven industry.

The program addresses barriers that can prevent young people, particularly those from under-resourced communities, from accessing technical training, industry mentors and professional networks. It also connects Best Buy's youth technology ecosystem with Handy Foundation's existing network of schools, community organizations, employers, working professionals and registered apprenticeship pathways.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to build on their strengths and see where their skills can take them,” said Olivia Jefferson, vice president of social impact at Best Buy.“Our investment in The Handy Foundation will connect young people with hands-on experience, mentors and industry relationships that can help them turn their skills into lasting economic opportunity.”

The initiative builds on previous Hollywood 101 programming involving the Handy Foundation and young people connected to Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, extending early career exposure into a structured sequence of learning and professional preparation.

Enrollment details, eligibility requirements and participating locations are available at HandyFoundation/Hollywood101.

Editor's Note: High resolution assets are available for download here.

About The Handy Foundation

The Handy Foundation is a nonprofit workforce-development organization connecting emerging talent to careers in film, television, digital media and emerging production technologies. Founded by veteran producer and showrunner Ri-Karlo Handy, the organization works with employers, educators and community partners to provide career exploration, technical training, mentorship, registered apprenticeship and professional opportunities. Handy Foundation operates U.S. Department of Labor and California Division of Apprenticeship Standards registered apprenticeship pathways and supports a community of more than 400 active alumni. Learn more at HandyFoundation.

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Video: The Handy Foundation transforms industry training into real-world opportunity, preparing emerging professionals to contribute to acclaimed productions.

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