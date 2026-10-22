'Will Follow Due Parliamentary Process': Om Birla On Fresh Impeachment Motion Against CEC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that any fresh impeachment motion brought by the Opposition against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will follow "due parliamentary procedure", while saying that everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy.

Birla made the remarks during a press conference where he announced that the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will be held at the 'Samvidhan Sadan' in the national capital on October 26–27.

Responding to a media question, the Lok Sabha Speaker said: "We will adopt the procedure when it (impeachment motion) is tabled. There is a procedure for it, just as there is a procedure for removing a Supreme Court judge. The Election Commission also has a similar procedure."

Speaker Birla also added: "Everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy. When they bring it to Parliament, we will take action at that time."

Protests against the CEC gained momentum after a media report claimed differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the procedures related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In September, opposition leaders had backed a fresh move in Parliament seeking the CEC's removal, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders insisting that any such impeachment motion would be defeated.

If tabled, this would be the third attempt by Opposition parties to initiate an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker said on Thursday that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum marks a new chapter in the history of India's Parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and Parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Om Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the event and meet the delegates of 11 BRICS member countries and 10 specially invited partner countries, while mentioning that Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia have declined to participate.

The Forum would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups, he added.

A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on October 25 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.