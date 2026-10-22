Lincoln Tech And ABB Establish Strategic Technician Talent Pipeline Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration will connect ABB with pre-screened Lincoln Tech graduates to support long-term field service technician hiring needs.

Parsippany, NJ, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, today announced a workforce development partnership with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation. Through the partnership, Lincoln Tech's WorkforceLinc division will support ABB in building a recurring national pipeline of entry-level electrical and electronic technician candidates.

The partnership is focused on candidate sourcing, preliminary screening, and referral. WorkforceLinc will identify and engage students and recent graduates from Lincoln Tech's Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) programs, confirm foundational qualifications and employment interests, and refer aligned candidates to ABB for final interview and hiring consideration.

Lincoln Tech's EEST programs provide hands-on instruction in electrical and electronic fundamentals, AC and DC theory, circuitry, schematic interpretation, introductory industrial systems, safety practices, and career readiness. Referred candidates will bring this foundational preparation to ABB, which will retain full discretion over hiring, onboarding, and role-specific training.

"Lincoln Tech has always been committed to connecting career-focused education with the real workforce needs of employers," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "What makes this partnership unique is our ability to engage students from the moment they enter a Lincoln Tech campus through graduation and career placement. By combining our national recruiting infrastructure with the strength of our Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology programs, we can help ABB build a sustainable pipeline of emerging technical talent while creating meaningful career opportunities for our graduates."

WorkforceLinc will leverage a national recruiting model that combines the efforts of campus leadership, instructors, career services teams, and a dedicated recruitment team operating regionally across Lincoln Tech's network of 22 campuses. This structure enables ABB's employment opportunities and employer message to be introduced throughout a student's educational journey, beginning when the student first enters Lincoln Tech and continuing through graduation. Through multiple points of engagement, WorkforceLinc will build awareness of ABB career opportunities, identify qualified candidates early, and maintain a consistent pipeline of talent aligned with ABB's hiring needs.

The collaboration is designed to create a repeatable, scalable technician pipeline capable of supporting ABB's long-term workforce strategy. Through continuous recruiting engagement across Lincoln Tech's campuses, WorkforceLinc will provide up to 120 vetted candidate referrals annually, aligned with ABB's active hiring demand, geographic priorities, and workforce planning objectives. Candidate flow will be adjusted based on hiring forecasts and open positions to ensure referrals remain closely aligned with ABB's operational needs.

"Building and leading a world-class service organization in the critical power industry requires a continuous investment in people, skills, and development,” says Ryan Baham, Country Service Manager, ABB Critical Power Service.“We are excited to partner with Lincoln Tech to help create a strong talent pipeline of future technicians and service professionals. This partnership reflects ABB's commitment to developing the next generation of talent while providing students with meaningful career opportunities in a growing and highly specialized industry. We look forward to welcoming these future professionals to our team and supporting their long-term success."

By connecting ABB with a recurring national pool of pre-screened Lincoln Tech graduates, the partnership will create stronger career pathways for emerging technicians while helping ABB maintain consistent access to entry-level electrical and electronic talent. The collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to strengthening the technical workforce and supporting long-term career opportunities for Lincoln Tech graduates.

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About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 23 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering expertise and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. With more than 140 years of innovation, ABB helps industries achieve higher performance while becoming more efficient, productive, and sustainable.

For more information, visit

CONTACT: Scott Watkins, VP Marketing Lincoln Tech 973.766.9656...