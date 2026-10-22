GL Communications Announces TCP And IP Analyticstm For Advanced Network Troubleshooting And Root-Cause Identification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. announces its TCP and IP AnalyticsTM, a new network traffic analysis solution designed to simplify IP network troubleshooting, TCP performance monitoring and root-cause identification. Supporting real-time and offline traffic analysis, the solution converts captured network traffic into structured session-level analytics, providing interactive dashboards, detailed TCP conversation statistics, endpoint analysis, advanced filtering and graphical visualization.

Troubleshooting IP network performance issues such as high latency, TCP retransmissions, packet loss, congestion, throughput degradation and connection failures can be challenging, particularly when determining whether problems originate from the network, client or server. GL's new TCP and IP AnalyticsTM provides detailed visibility into TCP sessions and network traffic behavior, helping identify bottlenecks and investigate potential causes of performance degradation.

[For illustration, refer ip-analytics-architecture ]

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states, "Our new TCP and IP AnalyticsTM solution brings together TCP performance monitoring, endpoint analysis, interactive dashboards and packet-level troubleshooting within PacketScan WebTM. By providing detailed visibility into TCP conversations, retransmissions, packet loss, latency, congestion and connection behavior, the solution investigates network bottlenecks and identifies potential causes of performance degradation across IP networks."

The IP AnalyticsTM Dashboard provides graphical and statistical network traffic analysis through five integrated views: Overview, Top Talkers, Connections, Performance and Issues. These views display packet and data rates, protocol hierarchy, packet size distribution, high-traffic clients, servers and applications, TCP connection activity, retransmissions, resets, failures, congestion events, TCP efficiency and Round-Trip Time (RTT) distributions.

For TCP conversation and performance analysis, the solution provides detailed session-level statistics, including TCP throughput, packet and byte rates, RTT measurements, latency variations, retransmissions, packet loss, out-of-order packets, congestion-window and receiver-window behavior, acknowledgments, resets, connection events, TCP efficiency and session timing. Interactive graphs display forward and backward traffic behavior, helping users identify throughput variations, congestion conditions and abnormal TCP transmission patterns.

TCP and IP AnalyticsTM supports multi-level endpoint and conversation analysis across MAC, IP, TCP and UDP traffic, displaying source and destination addresses, ports, packet and byte counts, session duration and traffic distribution. TCP Endpoint Analysis identifies high-activity endpoints, retransmissions, resets, congestion events and connection failures.

For root-cause investigation, the solution examines potential network, server and client performance issues. Network-related indicators include high RTT, packet loss, retransmissions and congestion-window reduction. Server-related indicators include receive-window limitations, delayed acknowledgments and connection refusal events, while client-related indicators include slow acknowledgment generation, session setup delays and limited transmission-rate behavior. These statistics help narrow down potential causes of network performance degradation.

The solution provides advanced session-based and expression-based filtering using IP addresses, ports, TCP efficiency, RTT, TCP events, flags, window parameters and session duration. Selected TCP conversations can be examined through the Packet Analyzer and Detailed View for protocol decoding and raw packet analysis. Interactive Bar, Line and Pie charts visualize TCP connection statistics, traffic distribution, retransmissions, congestion events, packet loss, connection failures and network performance trends.

TCP and IP AnalyticsTM supports real-time network monitoring and offline analysis of previously captured trace files from GL applications, including PacketScan HDTM, FastRecorderTM and PacketExtractorTM and PacketScanTM. Downloadable Excel reports provide TCP conversation statistics, endpoint details and client/server connection summaries, while graphical reports help visualize traffic and network performance characteristics.

With the introduction of TCP and IP AnalyticsTM, GL Communications extends the analytical capabilities of PacketScan WebTM, providing an integrated environment for TCP performance monitoring, IP traffic analysis, endpoint and conversation analysis, network troubleshooting and root-cause investigation. The solution combines session-level analytics, interactive visualization, packet-level drill-down and reporting to help users investigate network bottlenecks and connection issues across IP networks.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: ...

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