One Car For Diverse Lifestyles: Icaur Connects Global Users With Indoor & Outdoor Ecosystem Experiences



The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit showcased 20 customized vehicles. Paired with indoor and outdoor immersive experiences, the event illustrates how“Classic Never Fades” fits seamlessly into a rich variety of lifestyles.

Three official customized vehicles - the V25 Game Changer, V23 Forge and V27 Sun Roam - deliver distinct interpretations of classic design. Meanwhile, user customization weaves regional culture, personal hobbies and practical functional needs into the vehicles.

The themed customized vehicles, supported by equipment displays and on-site interactive sessions, let visitors experience firsthand how the car can unlock new lifestyle scenarios.

The indoor eco-exhibition blends sensory experiences, lifestyle showcases and user co-creation stories, laying out the links between classic design, technology, the brand ecosystem and everyday life. Through its official customized vehicle launch roadmap, dedicated in-showroom customization zones and the Club Connect community framework, iCAUR turns on-site creative inspiration into ongoing product options, peer-to-peer user exchange and continuous ecosystem co-creation.



WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From personalized vehicle graphics and outdoor gear laid out beside the cars, to curated classic lifestyle pieces inside the showroom, the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit brings customization culture to tangible life. The 20 customized vehicles on display, including three official editions, together with indoor and outdoor experiences, interpret the spirit of“Classic Never Fades”: classic design offers a distinctive, enduring foundation, while the creativity of users and partners adapts these vehicles to diverse life scenarios, presenting rich classic lifestyles.









【Users posing for a photo with an iCAUR customized vehicle】

Official Customizations: Classic Design with Distinct Personalities

The three official customized models each strike a unique tone within the same family design language. The V25 Game Changer draws inspiration from game consoles and controllers, translating elements of digital gaming into automotive design. It embeds this personal passion into the iconic boxy silhouette via joystick-inspired color palettes and bespoke detailing. The V23 Forge retains the original body outline of the V23, amplifying its stance with flared wide-body wheel arches, a vertical grille and gloss-black trim. It keeps its urban character while adding a powerful, rugged edge. The V27 Sun Roam pays homage to 1980s off-road vehicles and vintage cameras, pairing robust proportions with refined detailing to cater to users who prioritize travel experiences.









【V Series official customized vehicles】

While the three models follow different design directions, they collectively demonstrate that classic design can retain strong brand recognizability, while still leaving ample room for individual aesthetic expression.

Diverse Creations: Bringing Cultural Heritage and Personal Passions to Life

Regional cultures take physical shape in the liveries of independent custom builds. Golden Horizon adorns the V27 with motifs inspired by UAE sand dunes, city skylines and Arabic geometric patterns. Wild Pursuit uses sand hues and rainforest olive green, combining tiger claw markings, mountain outlines and tropical flora to capture Malaysia's natural and cultural identity. Mondrian Mosaic is built on a silver-white V23, using black dividing lines to frame blocks of red, yellow, green and blue, a nod to South Africa's cultural diversity. As viewers trace along the bodywork, they see not just color schemes, but also the environments and daily lives familiar to each creator.









【iCAUR customized vehicles presenting lifestyle diversity】

Personal interests also steer the direction of these custom builds. PET ADVENTURE is fitted with pet transport gear, mats, food bowls and leashes, and even a V27-shaped scratching board. REEL RANGER is purpose-built for fishing trips, equipped with a canoe rack and roof cargo bag. A craft-beer themed V23 channels brewing culture and urban leisure with a purple-and-yellow color scheme, while FUNFORCE leans into a drift aesthetic for the V23 with a wide-body kit and rear spoiler. These works push customization beyond pure styling into functional customization, offering actionable lifestyle inspiration for other users.

Customization Interactions: Turning Vehicle Capabilities into Hands-On Experiences

Equipment displays and interactive activities are arranged around each customized vehicle. A water-sports themed V23 features wave graphics that echo its theme, paired with paddleboard racks and awnings to showcase gear-carrying capacity and outdoor relaxation. A nine-square toss game invites attendees to join in. The camping-focused V23 transforms the car into a fully fledged campsite with a roof platform integrated with a tent, awning and rotating ladder. Visitors can test quick-set seating beside the vehicle, handling outdoor gear themselves and walking through the whole routine from arrival to rest.









【Users participating in interactions at the iCAUR customized vehicle event】

Photography is another gateway to exploring these builds. A racing-inspired V23 conveys speed with sharp geometric lines and diagonal patterns, and hosts a photo check-in activity. The outdoor off-road V27 combines auxiliary lights with a roof platform and side ladder to showcase backcountry utility, with a spinning-wheel photo pose to add fun.

The photography-themed V27 turns shooting itself into part of the experience. The model's factory roof rails, dashboard mounting points and top threaded interfaces provide solid anchor points for camera gear, framing the vehicle as a mobile shooting platform. After trying high-position jib shooting, guests can scan a QR code to retrieve their photos or videos, extending the experience beyond the venue. In this way, partners' professional expertise is translated into accessible, participatory lifestyle moments.

Indoor Ecosystem: Discovering Classics Through Senses and User Stories

Stepping into the indoor eco-exhibition hall, classic architectural elements blend with contemporary design to craft a brand space steeped in lifestyle atmosphere. The Classic Time Memory Zone exhibits music players, headphones and vintage lifestyle objects from different eras. The Ebony Noble fragrance fills the space with warm woody notes to enrich the sensory journey, and guests can interact with the AiMOGA robot for an up-close taste of future intelligent mobility. Classics are experienced through form, sound and scent, tying“Classic Never Fades” to timeless aesthetics.









【Users visiting and sharing the iCAUR indoor eco-exhibition】

This feeling extends further into tangible daily life. Lifestyle vignettes feature surfing, cycling and travel, while the personalized customization ecosystem zone displays exterior kits, body accessories and outdoor equipment, helping users match available options to their weekday routines and weekend getaways. The user co-creation story zone showcases owners' custom ideas and experiences, explaining the thinking behind each design and how the vehicle fits into their lives. Real vehicles, practical gear and owner narratives complement one another, making the connection between classic design, technology and the ecosystem easy to grasp.

From On-Site Showcase to Long-Term Vision: Sustained Co-Creation Through Customization and Community

The rich variety of concepts shown at the event also maps to upcoming products and services. Ronna Luo, CEO of iCAUR International, shared that the three official customized vehicles are scheduled for launch no later than early 2027. Rollout will follow either KD (Knocked Down) assembly or dealer-fit kits, subject to local regulations and market conditions. Moving forward, every iCAUR showroom will host a dedicated customization zone. When new models launch, custom variants will be displayed alongside them to give users creative references and ready-to-choose options.

User exchange will also have lasting support. iCAUR has set up official user clubs across 9 markets; it will connect users in more countries via Club Connect in 2027. Insights gathered from these exchanges will feed back into product and experience upgrades. The brand's first cohort of ambassadors was unveiled at the summit, and this framework will continue to recognize users who contribute to the brand and its community.

These arrangements create a pathway for creative concepts seen at the event to enter everyday use. They also shift users from passive spectators of custom builds into active participants in product and ecosystem development. This is the core meaning of“Classic Never Fades”: to uphold classic design while continuously responding to evolving lifestyle needs. It makes self-expression achievable, ensures real user voices are heard, and lets each vehicle accrue unique, user-owned value over years of use.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

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