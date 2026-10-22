OMODA X Makes Its Global Debut As The World's First CROSS OFF-ROAD Vehicle, Opening A New Chapter In Crossover Expression

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, OMODA X made its global debut at OMODA X NIGHT. Positioned as the world's first CROSS OFF-ROAD VEHICLE, it breaks through the boundaries of conventional vehicle categories. Combining the everyday practicality of an SUV, the adventurous spirit of an off-road vehicle and the dynamic character of a sports car, OMODA X expands the possibilities of crossover and offers a new automotive choice for a new generation.









OMODA X was born from OMODA's deep understanding of people with a youthful outlook on life. They have their own aesthetic tastes and ways of living. They enjoy the excitement of the city while embracing outdoor adventures and new experiences. They may have grown more mature, but their rebellious spirit and passion remain, as they continue to explore the world on their own terms. Created for those who refuse to be defined by a single identity, OMODA X likewise breaks through the boundaries of conventional vehicle categories. MORE OMODA THAN EVER, it takes the brand's three core DNA elements-MECHA, CROSS and SMART-to new heights through bolder mecha aesthetics, greater crossover versatility and more personalized intelligent experiences.









MORE MECHA THAN EVER: Mecha Aesthetics with an Edge of Their Own

Drawing inspiration from futuristic mecha culture, OMODA X brings power, technology and a vision of the future into its design. An assertive wide-body stance, broad shoulders, a tightly sculpted waistline and a sporty silhouette create a sense of power ready to be unleashed. Geometric facets inspired by mecha aircraft and signature lightning taillights give the vehicle a distinctive visual identity. Sharper, bolder and more rebellious, OMODA X turns mecha aesthetics into a statement of individuality.









The mecha DNA extends into the cabin. Guided by three design principles-WILD MECHA, GEOMETRIC and FUNCTIONAL-the MECHA Command Cockpit creates a strong sense of control through its twin-wing layout and X-shaped floating center console. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch central touchscreen form the digital interface, while physical controls for frequently used functions such as air conditioning and driving modes bring together futuristic aesthetics and intuitive operation.

MORE CROSS THAN EVER: Beyond Boundaries, Exploring Every Side of Life

For OMODA X's target users, life has more than one rhythm. They love the style and energy of the city as much as the freedom and adventure of the outdoors. During the week, they set their own pace. At the weekend, they can head for the mountains, the coast or a spontaneous journey.









For OMODA X, CROSS means the freedom to move between different lifestyles. A ground clearance of 200 mm and a designed wading capability of over 700 mm support a wide range of outdoor adventures. A towing capacity of up to 1,800 kg, a roof load capacity of 75 kg and 39 storage spaces provide more room for equipment for pursuits such as cycling and surfing.









ONE VEHICLE. INFINITE POSSIBILITIES. CROSS goes beyond vehicle categories to embrace freedom in how we live. Every passion deserves a world of its own.

MORE SMART THAN EVER: Technology That Follows Your Rhythm, Individuality in Your Hands

Technology that truly understands you should adapt to your habits and recognize your individuality.

With SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space), OMODA X explores more natural interaction between people and vehicles, enabling conversations without wake words or complex commands for a better understanding of users. The exclusive X-MODE personalized driving mode adjusts vehicle settings and performance responses to the driver's preferences, allowing everyone to find their own driving style. An infrared thermal imaging night vision system helps identify potential hazards up to 90 meters away, providing additional environmental awareness for nighttime driving.









Intelligence extends beyond driving. OMODA X Open Mic uses four independent sound pickup zones to enable in-car karaoke without handheld microphones. Meanwhile, magnetic NFC MECHA Pets add playful interactions to every journey.

From driving modes and intelligent interaction to music, entertainment and self-expression, OMODA X makes technology more than a set of impersonal functions. It creates a new space that understands individual preferences, unlocks creativity and opens up new possibilities in life. Your rhythm of life is always yours to define.

MORE EDGY THAN EVER: Defying Sameness, Co-Creating Individuality with Global Users

WE DON'T PLAY IT BORED. This is the attitude of OMODA X, and a spirit shared by its users around the world.









At the global debut, four users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland presented four distinct interpretations of OMODA X, drawing on their cultural backgrounds, interests and individual creativity. Different aesthetic tastes and lifestyles give the same vehicle endless possibilities for expression.

This is the essence of the OMODA X Co-Creation Project: moving from a brand that gives its products a personality to global users shaping the brand's culture together. OMODA X is designed for individuality and empowers everyone to create their own.









From unconventional mecha aesthetics and the freedom to move between lifestyles to intelligent technology that understands personal preferences, OMODA X responds to a new generation's pursuit of freedom, adventure and self-expression through a new vehicle concept.

Maturity does not have to dull your edge. There is more than one way to live.

OWN MY EDGE. My edge. My own way.

MORE OMODA THAN EVER. I'm X.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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