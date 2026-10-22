From A Bold New Model To Global Owners In The Spotlight: OMODA X Night Takes The Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How many ways can an automotive brand night unfold?

A bold new model. A celebration of trends across cultures and communities. And a moment in the spotlight for users from around the world.









On October 20, OMODA X Night, a key event of the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit, took the stage. From the global debut of OMODA X to a vibrant mix of Miss World representatives, insights into youth culture and contemporary music, and finally a chorus of global owners singing the brand theme song, the evening brought cars, fashion, culture and real life together. It offered a vivid expression of OMODA & JAECOO as a youthful, diverse and dynamic global brand.









From Global Growth to Cultural Connection: OMODA & JAECOO Resonates with a New Generation

In just three and a half years, OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 1.4 million vehicles in cumulative global sales, doubling its sales year after year for three consecutive years. In September 2026, global sales reached 73,421 vehicles, up 123% year-on-year. Yet beyond the pace of growth, what stands out is the brand's rising presence in established automotive markets. Europe now accounts for nearly half of its global sales. In September, OMODA & JAECOO ranked No. 2 in the overall UK automotive market, while JAECOO 7 once again became the UK's best-selling car. From rapid global expansion to becoming a mainstream choice for local consumers, OMODA & JAECOO is demonstrating a new level of global competitiveness.

Behind these figures is the brand's continued focus on the lifestyles of young people worldwide. Through self-expression, shared interests and emotional fulfilment, a new generation is redefining life on its own terms and reshaping what it expects from a car.









That connection with youth culture came to life at OMODA X Night. Kantar, the globally renowned data, insights and consulting company, shared its latest observations on youth culture, exploring the interests and attitudes of a new generation. Miss World representatives from different countries took to the stage, bringing international fashion and diverse cultures together. From insights into young people to a live celebration of their culture, OMODA & JAECOO's connection with global youth continues to energise the brand's growth.









A Bold New Model: OMODA X Reimagines the Evolution of Crossover Design

If crossover design is part of OMODA's DNA, the arrival of OMODA X marks a bolder evolution of that identity.

The all-new OMODA X made its global debut at OMODA X Night. Carrying forward the brand's CROSSVOLUTION philosophy, OMODA X blends CYBER MECHA with geometric aesthetics, infusing its sporty crossover styling with a distinctly untamed character and opening up new possibilities for OMODA's crossover design.









MORE OMODA THAN EVER.

The bold character of OMODA X also resonates with people who have a distinctive outlook on life: those who understand its rules yet hold on to their individuality, who enjoy the sophistication of urban living while seeking a wilder side of life.

Three owners brought that individuality to life on stage through their car customisation stories. From personal aesthetics and interests to creative ideas and hands-on work, each approach to customisation reflected a different attitude to life. When a car becomes an extension of its owner's personality, the possibilities of crossover reach beyond the vehicle itself.

Co-Created by Global Users: A Night in the Spotlight for Everyone Who Loves Life

While the global debut of OMODA X offered a fresh vision of the car of the future, the evening's final moment in the spotlight belonged to users from around the world. As the brand theme song made its world premiere, OMODA & JAECOO owners from across the globe took to the stage together. Different languages, cultures and life stories came together in a single melody.









From sharing their customisation stories to singing the brand theme song together, global users brought their passion and creativity to the celebration, creating memories uniquely their own. Under the spotlight, these real faces and stories brought the emotional connection between cars and everyday life into sharper focus.

A bold new model, a celebration spanning different communities, and an expression of the brand created together by its global users. OMODA X Night forged more connections between cars and the diverse lives of young people, bringing the crossover spirit of CROSSVOLUTION into a wider range of everyday experiences.

The curtain has fallen on the October 20 show, but the story of OMODA X has only just begun. There is always more than one way to make it extraordinary.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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