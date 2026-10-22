Wall Street Meets The Future Of Finance At Assets On Blockchain Conference 2026 In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo to headline the conference alongside senior leaders from Coinbase, Franklin Templeton and leading investment firms, with RealAssets.com, I-Chain Capital, The Lynd Company and Luna PR supporting the landmark gathering

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by Real Assets Technologies and Labs, the Assets on Blockchain (AOB) Conference 2026 will return to the Harvard Club of New York City for its third year, on October 29, bringing together influential figures from global finance, institutional investment, regulation and emerging technology to explore the next era of financial markets.

Headlining this year's gathering is J. Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), who will deliver a keynote address on October 29. His participation comes as the United States navigates a pivotal period for digital asset regulation, institutional adoption and financial market modernization.

The distinguished speaker lineup reflects the growing convergence between Wall Street and emerging financial infrastructure. Senior representatives from Coinbase, Franklin Templeton, Dart Bank, Arche Capital, Tephra Digital, Grayscale, McKinsey, Hyperion DiFi, S&P, Gemini, Dinari, Market Rebellion and A100x Ventures will contribute perspectives spanning institutional asset management, investment strategy, digital banking, tokenization and venture capital.

Among those joining the discussions are John D'Agostino, Head of Strategy at Coinbase; Seth Ginns, Chief Investment Officer at Franklin Templeton; Vanessa Grellet, Managing Partner at Arche Capital; and Sahil Goswami, President of Fintech Banking & Digital Assets at Dart Bank.

A Defining Moment for Institutional Finance

As traditional financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain-enabled markets, AOB 2026 will move beyond the theoretical promise of tokenization to examine its practical implications for global capital markets.

The conference will explore institutional adoption of blockchain infrastructure, the tokenization of private equity, real estate and alternative assets, and the development of secondary markets designed to unlock liquidity for tokenized real-world assets.

Regulatory developments will also take center stage, with discussions addressing the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act and evolving compliance frameworks shaping digital finance in the United States and internationally.

Looking beyond tokenization, the program will examine how artificial intelligence, autonomous financial agents, prediction markets and programmable financial infrastructure could redefine how institutions operate, manage risk and deploy capital.

Suresh Nichani, Managing Director of I-Chain Capital and AOB Conference Chair, commented:

"We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how financial markets operate, with blockchain technology moving from experimentation to real institutional adoption. Assets on Blockchain was created to bring together the decision-makers driving this transformation, from global financial institutions and regulators to investors and technology innovators. This year's speaker lineup reflects the growing seriousness of that conversation. Our goal is to move beyond discussions about potential and focus on the partnerships, infrastructure and regulatory clarity needed to bring the next generation of financial markets to life."

Connecting the Institutions and Innovators Shaping Tomorrow's Markets

Bringing together RealAssets.com, I-Chain Capital, The Lynd Company and Luna PR as hosts and partners, the conference is now entering its third edition, Assets on Blockchain has established itself as a platform for dialogue between established financial institutions and the innovators building next-generation market infrastructure.

Previous editions have featured industry leaders from BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Coinbase, Franklin Templeton, McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, Circle, Chainlink Labs and Galaxy, reflecting the conference's ability to convene expertise from across global finance and technology.

Nikita Sachdev, CEO and Founder of Luna PR, said:

"Tokenization is no longer a conversation happening on the sidelines of finance. It is increasingly becoming part of how major institutions think about the future of capital markets. What's exciting about Assets on Blockchain is the caliber of people coming together, from policymakers and traditional financial institutions to the innovators building the infrastructure behind this transformation. At Luna PR, we believe meaningful industry progress happens when the right people are in the same room, exchanging ideas, challenging perspectives and building relationships that lead to real-world impact."

With senior figures from finance, investment and technology gathering in New York, AOB 2026 will provide a platform for high-level dialogue, strategic connections and conversations shaping the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

Additional speakers and program updates will be announced ahead of the event.

Event Details

Event: Assets on Blockchain Conference 2026

Dates: October 29th, 2026

Venue: Harvard Club of New York City

Website:

About Assets on Blockchain Conference

The Assets on Blockchain Conference is an institutional-focused gathering bringing together leaders from global finance, investment, regulation and emerging technology to explore the evolution of blockchain-enabled capital markets. The conference serves as a platform connecting traditional financial institutions with innovators advancing tokenization, digital assets and next-generation financial infrastructure.

About RealAssets.com

RealAssets.com is a technology-driven real estate investment platform connecting high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors with institutional-quality real estate opportunities. Bringing together investment expertise and financial technology, RealAssets.com focuses on expanding access to real assets. Through its Assets on Blockchain Conference, the company convenes leaders across finance, technology and policy to explore how tokenization can transform asset ownership and financing.

For more information, visit.

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global strategic communications firm specializing in emerging technologies, financial services, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in London and New York, the firm advises startups, publicly listed companies, financial institutions, and multinational organizations on corporate communications, reputation management, media relations, and executive positioning.

With expertise spanning digital assets, blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, robotics, and digital infrastructure, Luna PR helps organizations navigate complex markets, shape industry narratives, and engage stakeholders globally.

Combining international media relationships with strategic advisory capabilities, the firm delivers integrated communications solutions that strengthen institutional credibility, influence market perception, and support long-term business objectives.

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